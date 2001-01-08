SCRANTON – In his recent Apostolic Exhortation Dilexi te, Pope Leo XIV reminds us of God’s abiding and enduring love for the poor.

His words come at a critical moment in the life of the Church and our world, for we are indeed a Church for the poor.

As we approach Thanksgiving and the hopeful season of Advent – a time when we naturally reflect on and give thanks for our blessings – we can also take to heart Pope Leo’s reminder that “there are many forms of poverty: the poverty of those who lack material means of subsistence, the poverty of those who are socially marginalized and lack the means to give voice to their dignity and abilities, moral and spiritual poverty, cultural poverty, the poverty of those who find themselves in a condition of personal or social weakness or fragility, the poverty of those who have no rights, no space, no freedom.”

Near the end of the document, Pope Leo offers an important clarification about almsgiving – one that is often misunderstood.

He notes that “the most important way to help the disadvantaged is to assist them in finding a good job, so that they can lead a more dignified life by developing their abilities and contributing their fair share.”

Yet he also cautions that “where this is not possible, we cannot risk abandoning others to the fate of lacking the necessities for a dignified life. Consequently, almsgiving remains, for the time being, a necessary means of contact, encounter and empathy with those less fortunate.”

The Catholic Ministries Appeal is our collective and unified response to this call.

Through the kitchens, pantries, and shelters of Catholic Social Services, in addition to parish food pantry social justice grants, it provides vital aid to those struggling with hunger and homelessness – needs that have increased significantly.

Your support likewise enriches parish life, advances youth formation, prepares seminarians for ministry, cares for retired clergy, and empowers parish initiatives and social justice programs.

We are ahead of last year’s pace; as of press time for this issue of The Catholic Light, we have recorded approximately $3 million in gifts – 65% of our overall goal. If you have not yet made your gift, we invite you to respond to this important call to stewardship today.

Contributions may be mailed to: Catholic Ministries Appeal, 300 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, PA 18503.

You may also visit AnnualAppeal.org to make a secure online donation and where you can also follow this year’s progress and view stories of impact throughout the Diocese.

Every dollar committed to the Catholic Ministries Appeal stays here in northeastern and north central Pennsylvania – and each one of us in committing a financial gift to the Appeal helps to strengthen our Catholic ministries and outreach throughout all eleven counties of our Diocese.

No matter the amount, your gift makes a meaningful difference.

Thank you for supporting this year’s Appeal – a tangible expression of Our Call to Serve and to honor the dignity of all who face material or spiritual need.