“Why are you sleeping?” he asked them.
“Get up and pray so that you will not fall into temptation” (Luke 22:46)
At the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, the Church celebrates the institution of the Eucharist and Christ giving the Twelve Apostles and their successors the authority to be ministers of the Sacrament. At the end of Mass, the Eucharist is taken in solemn procession to an Altar of Repose.
At the Altar of Repose, parishioners keep vigil in silent prayer and adoration, recalling our Lord’s agony in the Garden of Gethsemane and his rebuke to his disciples: “What? Could you not watch one hour with me?”
On Holy Thursday in particular, Catholics are encouraged to pray for priests and seminarians – that they be holy messengers of hope, reconciliation and peace.
This Holy Thursday, March 28, the Diocese of Scranton is inviting you to participate on a prayer journey and is asking you to share that journey on social media.
Invite your family, friends or assemble a group of people from your parish (young adults are especially encouraged to participate) to visit the Altar of Repose in several different churches in your community. Below are a listing of parishes that invite you to visit the Altar of Repose:
BRADFORD COUNTY
Saint Michael Parish
107 N. Washington Street
Canton
8:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
Blessed Sacrament Parish
215 Rebecca Street
Throop
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Cathedral of Saint Peter
315 Wyoming Avenue
Scranton
6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Christ the King Parish & Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish
411 Church Street
Archbald
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Holy Cross Parish
200 Delaware Avenue
Olyphant
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Immaculate Conception Parish
801 Taylor Avenue
Scranton
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Mary Mother of God Parish
316 William Street
Scranton
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish
322 Chestnut Street
Dunmore
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saint Ann Basilica Parish
1233 St. Ann Street
Scranton
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saint Eulalia Parish
214 Blue Shutters Road
Roaring Brook Twp.
8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Saint John Vianney Parish
704 Montdale Road
Scott Township
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saint Patrick Parish
1403 Jackson Street
Scranton
8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
SS Anthony & Rocco Parish
303 Smith Street
Dunmore
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
SS Peter & Paul Church
1309 West Locust Street
Scranton
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
LUZERNE COUNTY
Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish
420 Main Road
Hanover Township
8:30 p.m. – 10:15 p.m.
Gate of Heaven Parish
40 Machell Avenue
Dallas
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Good Shepherd Parish
87 S. Hunter Highway
Drums
8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Holy Family Parish
574 Bennett Street
Luzerne
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Parish
127 Stephenson Street
Duryea
7:50 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish
535 North Main Street
Pittston
7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish
898 Centre Street
Freeland
8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Victory Parish
16 Second Street
Harveys Lake
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
215 Lackawanna Avenue
Dupont
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saint Elizabeth Parish
5700 Bear Creek Blvd.
Bear Creek
8:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
Saint Ignatius of Loyola Parish
339 North Maple Avenue
Kingston
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saint John the Evangelist Parish
35 William Street
Pittston
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saint Joseph Marello Parish
237 William Street
Pittston
8:15 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saint Maria Goretti Parish
42 Redwood Drive
Laflin
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saint Therese Parish
64 Davis Street
Shavertown
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
LYCOMING COUNTY
Immaculate Conception & Saint Luke Parishes
5973 Jacks Hollow Road
Bastress
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish
800 Mulberry Street
Montoursville
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
MONROE COUNTY
Saint John Parish
5171 Milford Road
East Stroudsburg
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saint Matthew Parish
78 Ridgeway Street
East Stroudsburg
8:00 p.m. – Midnight
TIOGA COUNTY
Saint Peter Parish
47 Central Avenue
Wellsboro
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY
Saint John the Evangelist Parish
414 Church Street
Honesdale
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.