“Why are you sleeping?” he asked them.

“Get up and pray so that you will not fall into temptation” (Luke 22:46)

At the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, the Church celebrates the institution of the Eucharist and Christ giving the Twelve Apostles and their successors the authority to be ministers of the Sacrament. At the end of Mass, the Eucharist is taken in solemn procession to an Altar of Repose.

At the Altar of Repose, parishioners keep vigil in silent prayer and adoration, recalling our Lord’s agony in the Garden of Gethsemane and his rebuke to his disciples: “What? Could you not watch one hour with me?”

On Holy Thursday in particular, Catholics are encouraged to pray for priests and seminarians – that they be holy messengers of hope, reconciliation and peace.

This Holy Thursday, March 28, the Diocese of Scranton is inviting you to participate on a prayer journey and is asking you to share that journey on social media.

Invite your family, friends or assemble a group of people from your parish (young adults are especially encouraged to participate) to visit the Altar of Repose in several different churches in your community. Below are a listing of parishes that invite you to visit the Altar of Repose:

BRADFORD COUNTY

Saint Michael Parish

107 N. Washington Street

Canton

8:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Blessed Sacrament Parish

215 Rebecca Street

Throop

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Cathedral of Saint Peter

315 Wyoming Avenue

Scranton

6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Christ the King Parish & Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish

411 Church Street

Archbald

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Holy Cross Parish

200 Delaware Avenue

Olyphant

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Parish

801 Taylor Avenue

Scranton

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Mary Mother of God Parish

316 William Street

Scranton

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish

322 Chestnut Street

Dunmore

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saint Ann Basilica Parish

1233 St. Ann Street

Scranton

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saint Eulalia Parish

214 Blue Shutters Road

Roaring Brook Twp.

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Saint John Vianney Parish

704 Montdale Road

Scott Township

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saint Patrick Parish

1403 Jackson Street

Scranton

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

SS Anthony & Rocco Parish

303 Smith Street

Dunmore

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

SS Peter & Paul Church

1309 West Locust Street

Scranton

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

LUZERNE COUNTY

Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish

420 Main Road

Hanover Township

8:30 p.m. – 10:15 p.m.

Gate of Heaven Parish

40 Machell Avenue

Dallas

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Good Shepherd Parish

87 S. Hunter Highway

Drums

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Holy Family Parish

574 Bennett Street

Luzerne

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Nativity of Our Lord Parish

127 Stephenson Street

Duryea

7:50 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish

535 North Main Street

Pittston

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish

898 Centre Street

Freeland

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Our Lady of Victory Parish

16 Second Street

Harveys Lake

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

215 Lackawanna Avenue

Dupont

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saint Elizabeth Parish

5700 Bear Creek Blvd.

Bear Creek

8:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Saint Ignatius of Loyola Parish

339 North Maple Avenue

Kingston

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saint John the Evangelist Parish

35 William Street

Pittston

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saint Joseph Marello Parish

237 William Street

Pittston

8:15 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saint Maria Goretti Parish

42 Redwood Drive

Laflin

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saint Therese Parish

64 Davis Street

Shavertown

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

LYCOMING COUNTY

Immaculate Conception & Saint Luke Parishes

5973 Jacks Hollow Road

Bastress

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish

800 Mulberry Street

Montoursville

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

MONROE COUNTY

Saint John Parish

5171 Milford Road

East Stroudsburg

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saint Matthew Parish

78 Ridgeway Street

East Stroudsburg

8:00 p.m. – Midnight

TIOGA COUNTY

Saint Peter Parish

47 Central Avenue

Wellsboro

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

WAYNE COUNTY

Saint John the Evangelist Parish

414 Church Street

Honesdale

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.