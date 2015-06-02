The Oblates of St. Joseph religious community will host the annual Novena to St. Joseph, March 10 – 18, in preparation for the Solemnity of the Patron of the Universal Church, Friday, March 19th. Daily Masses will be held in the Chapel of St. Joseph, 1880 Highway 315, Laflin, at 8:00am, 12 Noon and 7:00pm. The daily Noon Mass will be live streamed on the Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary Facebook page and broadcast live on JMJ Catholic Radio (98.9 FM / 750 AM). Serving as celebrant and homilist of the novena Masses will be priests of the Oblates of St. Joseph. Devotions to St. Joseph will conclude each Mass, before the distribution of Holy Communion.

The Solemnity of St. Joseph will be celebrated on Friday, March 19th, with Masses at 8:00am & 12 Noon. A Pontifical Mass will be celebrated at 7:00pm by Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., Bishop of Scranton. The Mass will be live streamed on Facebook and broadcast on JMJ Catholic Radio. No reservations are required, but the chapel’s maximum allowed capacity will be strictly observed.

Covid restrictions and regulations, mandated by the diocese, will be enforced in the chapel at all times, which require the wearing of facial masks and proper social distancing.

Fr. Paul McDonnell, OSJ, rector of the Oblate religious community, invites the faithful of the diocese during this Year of St. Joseph to participate in the novena and feast day celebrations. For more information, contact the main office at (570) 654-7542.