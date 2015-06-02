Reverend William D. Campbell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing, Wilkes Barre.

Born in Olyphant, Pennsylvania. December 23, 1932 he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Sullivan) Campbell.



Father Campbell received his early education at St. Patrick’s School, Olyphant. He attended the University of Scranton and entered St. Mary’s Roland Park Seminary, Maryland, where he studied for the priesthood and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, a Bachelor of Sacred Theology and a Licentiate of Sacred Theology. Father Campbell was ordained on May 31, 1958, in Saint Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, by the Most Reverend Jerome D. Hannan, D.D., late Bishop of Scranton.



Father Campbell was appointed Assistant Pastor at St. Mary’s, Mount Pocono on June 17, 1958. He served in this parish until October 3, 1958 when he was appointed Assistant Pastor at St. James Church, Jessup and Administrator on June 8, 1960. Father has also served as Assistant Pastor at St. Peter’s, Wellsboro; St. Mary’s Wilkes Barre; St. Patrick’s Milford; Holy Name of Jesus, Scranton and St. Joseph Church, Minooka.



Father received a doctorate in theology from the Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C. in June of 1964. He was appointed Professor at St. Mary’s Seminary September 1970 and served in this appointment until September 1974. Father was assigned to live in residence at St. Mary’s Assumption, Pittston while teaching at Marywood College, Scranton. In May 1977, Father was appointed Chaplain of Marywood College where he became known about campus as a “priest for all seasons.”



Father Campbell’s teaching experience, in addition to that at Marywood, includes positions held at St. Pius X Seminary, Dalton; Keystone Junior College, LaPlume; Goucher College, Towson, MD; and the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis.



In September 1989, he was appointed Pastor of Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton where he served for 13 years. In July 2002, he was assigned as Senior Priest at St. Rose of Lima, Carbondale where he remained until his retirement in August 2011. Father Campbell also continued to teach at Marywood until 2017.



Father has served the Diocese of Scranton as Dean of the Scranton (East) Deanery and was a member of the Advisory Board of the Office for Continuing Education of Priests. In addition to his parents, Father Campbell is preceded in death by a brother, Paul, and a sister, Alice Kenefick.



Father Campbell is survived by his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and his caregiver, James Loftus.



Viewing will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, April 4, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, Holy Cross Parish, 200 Delaware Avenue, Olyphant, PA. A Vespers Service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, 10:00 a.m., at St. Patrick Church, Holy Cross Parish, 200 Delaware Avenue , Olyphant, PA.



Interment will be in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Route 6, Blakely, PA.



Arrangements are by the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.