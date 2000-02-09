If you haven’t already, now is the time to urge your representative in the U.S. House of Representatives to support the American Dream and Promise Act (H.R. 1589). This bipartisan bill requires only one more Republican member’s support in order to be put to a vote on the House floor. TAKE ACTION NOW The bill would essentially provide a fair, just, and long-term legal solution for Dreamers (people brought to the United States as children who lack legal status but know only this country as their home) and those who have been lawfully relying on temporary protected status (TPS) or deferred enforced departure (DED) for several years. Under current law, there is no direct pathway to permanent legal status for these populations, including for people who have protection under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). In many cases, even those with U.S.-citizen spouses and children do not have access to permanent status. This bill would fix that. Just yesterday, Bishop Brendan Cahill, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration, and Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on International Justice and Peace, wrote in a letter to the U.S. Senate: “[W]e reiterate the need for all of Congress to work in a bipartisan manner, together with the Administration, to pursue broader reforms that provide expanded opportunities for longtime residents of American communities, such as Haitians and others with TPS, to achieve a more durable legal status, something President Trump expressed openess to in the last few days.“ This is an opportunity before the 119th Congress ends to show that progress is possible in the area of immigration when leaders come together in good faith to pursue solutions. Please join in expressing support for this bill with your congressional representative at this key moment in time. Contact Your Representative Today