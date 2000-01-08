November 7, 2025

Joseph Sudano, formerly an incardinated deacon in the Diocese of Scranton, has been dispensed from the clerical state, effective September 15, 2025, and is no longer authorized to provide ministry to Catholics.

In 2024, Mr. Sudano chose to leave the Catholic Church and exercise ministry within the Episcopal Church.

Mr. Sudano remains prohibited from representing the Catholic Church in any capacity. Catholic members of the Christian Faithful are not to approach Mr. Sudano for diaconal ministry in any capacity.