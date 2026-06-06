(OSV News) – The simple, rhyming words – both concise and memorable, and first heard in 1947 on the nationwide “Family Theater” radio program – became something of a spiritual mantra for post-World War II Catholics: “The family that prays together, stays together.”

The phrase is forever associated with Venerable Patrick Peyton (1909-1992), the unassuming and humble Irish-born priest in the Congregation of Holy Cross who called himself “Mary’s Donkey.” But Father Peyton was better known to his admirers – from housewives to Hollywood stars – as “The Rosary Priest.”

And with the June 6 grand reopening of the newly renovated Father Peyton Center in North Easton, Massachusetts, the faithful have a revitalized opportunity to again encounter — or meet for the first time — the dynamic Holy Cross Father on track to sainthood who once promised, “If families give Our Lady 15 minutes a day by reciting the rosary, I assure them that their homes will become, by God’s grace, peaceful places.”

Father Fred Jenga, president of Holy Cross Family Ministries, the ministry Father Peyton founded in 1942, told OSV News that Father Peyton’s family- and rosary-centric teaching is as relevant as ever.

“His message has never been needed as much as it is right now — because we know the pressures that are on family life,” said Father Jenga.

And one antidote to those pressures? The rosary.

“The mysteries of the rosary speak to every season of our lives — seasons of joy, seasons of sorrow, seasons of victory and seasons of mission,” Father Jenga said. “So when you pray carefully and intentionally and reflectively and contemplatively the rosary, you have a toolbox that can be able to speak into your life for every season that you are in.”

Father Peyton was a Catholic evangelization pioneer who early recognized the power of mass communication. He began promoting the family rosary in 1942, and eventually staged worldwide more than 540 Family Rosary Rallies attended by 28 million people. Father Peyton also founded Family Theater Productions, which produced 900 radio and television programs featuring star actors and celebrities in more than 10,000 broadcasts.

These global ministries continue today — joined by Catholic Mom, a resource for mothers, and The Peyton Institute for Domestic Church Life, which conducts research and offers professional training.

The June 6 re-opening event featured a blessing of the grounds; special remarks; the annual rosary and memorial Mass; an opportunity to walk the just-completed Rosary Path and visit the new Lourdes Grotto; as well as a reception, luncheon, tours of the Welcome Center with its immersive exhibits, and children’s games and activities.

In the center of it all — literally — is Father Peyton, whose remains were transferred April 27 from the Cemetery of the Congregation of Holy Cross Religious at nearby Stonehill College. They now reside in the Queen of Families Veneration Chapel in the midst of the Father Peyton Center complex. Plans are to install a marble sarcophagus over the currently pall-draped coffin on Aug. 1.

Pope Francis declared Father Peyton “Venerable” Dec. 18, 2017. The next step toward sainthood is beatification (a miracle attributed to his intercession before Jesus Christ must be verified), and finally, canonization (which typically requires a second verified miracle).

“I think about all the people that will be coming here — we’ve had many through the years, from all over the world — to visit Father Peyton’s grave,” Father David Marcham, vice postulator for The Cause of Venerable Patrick Peyton, told OSV News. “Sometimes in the snow; sometimes in burning heat; sometimes in rain. But they can now easily come and pray with us and Father Peyton — and we’re so hopeful about the number of lives and souls that can be touched.”

Father Charlie McCoy, vice president of Holy Cross Family Ministries, is also encouraged by the prospect of increased numbers of visitors.

“I really do hope that families who come and visit here — and learn more about Father Peyton’s story and … get the chance to actually pray in his presence — that they will walk away inspired to really cultivate a relationship and a friendship with Father Peyton,” said Father McCoy. “And see him as a kind of advocate for them before the Lord, as someone who’s praying for them and for their families.”

Father Jenga also extended a pilgrimage invitation to see the man they are praying will one day “become a saint for families.”

“They can come and pray at the side of this man,” he said, “who cared so deeply about family life, families in our country, and is a global missionary for family life.”