SCRANTON – As the 2025-2026 school year begins in the Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System, two Catholic school communities are welcoming new principals – both of whom bring deep roots and a strong commitment to Catholic education.

Jason Tribett has been named the new principal of Saint Nicholas-Saint Mary School in Wilkes-Barre, while Brenda Quatrinni has been appointed to lead Epiphany School in Sayre.

Both leaders are no strangers to the mission of Catholic education. Each has lived it both personally and professionally.

For Tribett, taking the helm of Saint Nicholas-Saint Mary School is a homecoming of sorts.

“My kids have gone to school at Saint Nicholas-Saint Mary School for the past six years, so when the opening happened there, I felt a connection to the school from being a parent,” he said. “I know the history through tradition and the quality of the staff, and I felt like it was a good fit to come back.”

Tribett previously served as principal of Holy Family Academy in Hazleton from 2018 to 2021, and has held other various roles in education, including assistant principal, dean of students, athletic director, and health and physical education teacher. Most recently, he worked in leadership at a cyber charter school.

“I got into education to help children, and I felt like my most rewarding years were when I was at Holy Family (Academy), when I was principal there, and I wanted to get back to that,” he added.

As the new school year begins, Tribett looks forward to engaging with the entire school community.

“I’m just looking forward to meeting everybody as the educational leader of the school, figuring out what is going well and what things we might be able to do better, and trying to help our students continue to be the best versions of themselves they can possibly be,” Tribett added.

A new chapter is also beginning this year at Epiphany School after the recent retirement of Sister Kathleen Kelly, I.H.M., who led the Bradford County Catholic school for 33 years.

For Quatrinni, the transition from second grade teacher came after a lot of prayer and reflection.

“I’ve been at Epiphany (School) for 26 years. This will be my 27th year. I started there in second grade and I’ve been second grade ever since,” she shared. “When this opportunity came up, I decided, let’s try it, maybe I need a new challenge, maybe this would be good for me to be in a leadership position.”

Stepping into the big shoes of Sister Kathleen, Quatrinni says the transition has been smooth thanks to her predecessor’s organization and kindness.

“She left me lots of notes,” Quatrinni joked. “It has been wonderful because I know all the people. I know all the families.”

Epiphany School is known for its close-knit, family-oriented atmosphere – something that Quatrinni treasures deeply. While she’ll miss daily interaction with students in the classroom, she’s excited about the new perspective her role will bring.

“I know I’m going to miss the kids, being in front of them in the classroom, but I’ll get to see all of them that I’ve taught along the way, so that will be neat to see them in a different light and to see the teachers in a different light,” she added.

As the new school year begins, The Catholic Light offers prayerful best wishes to Tribett, Quatrinni, and all Catholic school administrators and educators across the region. May this year be filled with growth, learning, and joy – as our 19 Catholic schools continue to prepare our students to be faith-filled leaders and life-long learners dedicated to serving the church and society.