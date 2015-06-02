SCRANTON – Nearly one thousand students, faculty and staff from The University of Scranton gathered at the Byron Recreation Complex last week to participate in the school’s annual Mass of the Holy Spirit.

The Mass, celebrated on Sept. 5, 2024, is a tradition among Jesuit academic institutions dating back to the 16th century, in which the community gathers to thank God for the gifts of creation and salvation and to seek the guidance and wisdom of the Holy Spirit in the coming year.

“As we begin this academic year, we are entering into it realizing that we can’t do this alone,” Father Joseph G. Marina, S.J., President of The University of Scranton, said. “We rely on the power of God’s help and grace, and we invoke that through the Holy Spirit at this Mass.”

Students say seeing so many attend the liturgy is a powerful reminder about the importance of faith.

“It reminds me that I’m not alone in this faith journey and it also reminds me that I’m not the only young one,” senior Maria Stephen explained. “They all want to get closer to God in some way, shape or form. I don’t know their stories and they don’t know mine, but at least I know we’re in it together in some way.”

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, served as principal celebrant and homilist for the Mass of the Holy Spirit.

During his homily, the Bishop encouraged each student to nurture his/her relationship with Jesus, live with integrity, and give of themselves in service to others.

“You have the opportunity to respond to Jesus’ invitation to serve more than you might imagine,” Bishop Bambera said. “Continue to embrace the mission of this university and the many opportunities that are given to you to serve in the spirit of the Gospel and to work for justice and peace.”

Jenna Kotlar, a senior at The University of Scranton, has found the service opportunities on campus and in the greater Scranton community to be one of the most valuable parts of her education.

“For me personally, I find it to be such a joy because I really can see God working in all of those situations,” Kotlar explained. “It is just a really cool thing to see people coming together, who have all different backgrounds and interests, for a common cause.”