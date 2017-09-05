

On Sunday, May 1, these twenty boys and girls received the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist for the first time during the 11:00 a.m. Sunday Liturgy with Rev. Michael M. Bryant, Pastor, presiding.

Pictured with Father Michael are: Nicholas Zbylicki, Paige Hubert, Penelope Nealis, Liliana Nee, Lyla Lenceski, Aaron Traeger, Joseph Gromelski, Ashton Schumaker, Roman Limongelli, Vincent Wall, Matthew Balchune, Christian Pace, Luke Sciandra, Levi Boyanowski, Emma Rose Hadley, Aubrianna Scartelli, Anna Barycki, Hannah MacRae, Ayla Amico, and Mia Concepcion.