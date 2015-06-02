January 26, 2021

WASHINGTON – The on-site evening program for the January 28 National Prayer Vigil for Life will take place at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC, is closed to the public and will be taking place virtually. There will be several broadcast and livestreaming options for the various Vigil prayer events occurring during January 28-29, which are listed in this announcement.

2021 National Prayer Vigil for Life (All times are in Eastern Time.)

Thursday, January 28:

8:00 PM National Rosary for Life

8:30 PM Opening Mass with Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City in Kansas

9:45 PM Holy Hour for Life

11:00 PM ~ Live-stream of bishop-led holy hours throughout the night

Friday, January 29:

~ 8:00 AM Closing Mass with Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore

The live television broadcasts on January 28 from 8:00-11:00 PM and on January 29 from 8:00-9:00 AM will be provided by the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) and will also be available via live-stream on the Basilica’s website.

The overnight bishop-led holy hours will take place during January 28-29 from 11:00 PM – 8:00 AM. Live-streaming information is available on the USCCB’s website.

A plenary indulgence is available this year for those participating in the Opening or Closing Mass and/or the Prayer Vigil, whether virtually or in person (the other usual conditions for a plenary indulgence apply).