INDIANAPOLIS (OSV News) – The five days of the 10th National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis could not have ended in a more fitting way — with the celebration of the Eucharist with more than 50,000 people gathered at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Usually the home field of the Indianapolis Colts, for one last day, the stadium was filled with people adoring and praising Jesus Christ, hearts overflowing with love and gratitude for what they had experienced over the past week.

The Mass was celebrated by papal envoy Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who was present in Indianapolis for the entire congress, and who greeted participants in many different languages. In a homily delivered with energy, joy and humor, Cardinal Tagle thanked “the God who is Love … for gathering us a family of faith at this closing Mass of the National Eucharistic Congress.”

Cardinal Tagle, who serves the Holy See as the pro-prefect of the Section for the First Evangelization and New Particular Churches of the Dicastery for Evangelization, said he brought with him the “fatherly, paternal blessings” of Pope Francis, who “prays, as we all do, that the congress may bear much fruit for the renewal of the church and of society in the United States of America.”

The message of Pope Francis to congress-goers, he said, was “conversion to the Eucharist.”

As attendees prepared to leave the five transformative days of the national congress, and were commissioned to go forth to spread the Gospel anew, Cardinal Tagle reflected on the connection between “Eucharistic conversion” and “missionary conversion.”

Those who go out on mission are a “gift” to the church and to the world.

“Mission is not just about work but also about the gift of oneself,” he said. “Jesus fulfills his mission by giving himself, his flesh, his presence to others as the Father wills it. The presence of Jesus in the Eucharist is a gift and the fulfillment of his mission.”

Where there is “a lack or a weakening of missionary zeal,” it could be that it is “partly due to a weakening in the appreciation of gifts and giftedness,” he said.

“When pessimism takes over, we see only darkness, failures, problems, things to complain about,” he continued. “We do not see gifts in persons and events. And those who do not see gifts in themselves and in others, they will not give gifts; they will not go on a mission.”

The cardinal asked those present to examine their own consciences in considering why some people choose to walk away from the Eucharistic Lord, preferring “his absence rather than his presence in their lives.”

“I invite you to pause and ask rather painful questions about this mysterious rejection of Jesus by his disciples — by his disciples,” Cardinal Tagle said. “Is it possible that we disciples contribute to the departure of others from Jesus?

“Why do some people leave Jesus, when he is giving the most precious gift of eternal life? Why do some baptized turn away from the gift of Jesus in the Eucharist?” he asked.”Does our biblical, catechetical and liturgical formation allow the gift of Jesus’ person to shine forth clearly? Does our Eucharistic celebration manifest Jesus’ presence or does it obscure the presence of Jesus?”

Finally, the cardinal said, as attendees go forth, will they stay with Jesus?

“Those who choose to stay with Jesus will be sent by Jesus,” he said. “The gift of his presence and love for us will be our gift to people. We should not keep Jesus to ourselves. That is not discipleship. That is selfishness. The gift we have received we should give as a gift.”

He invited them to “share Jesus’ tender love” with “the weary, the hungry and suffering.”

“Go and share Jesus’ shepherd’s caress to the lost, confused and weak. … Go and share Jesus’ gift of reconciliation and peace to those who are divided,” he said.

“A Eucharistic people is a missionary and evangelizing people,” he said. “Let us proclaim Jesus joyfully and zealously for the life of the world!”

During and after Communion, the stadium was filled with strains of traditional Eucharistic hymns, including “Panis Angelicus” and Mozart’s “Ave Verum Corpus” performed by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. The musicians also performed the original score “the Mass of Peace” composed by Dave Moore, the director of liturgy and music for the National Eucharistic Congress, and his wife, Lauren. The Moores, founders of the Catholic Music Initiative, “a nonprofit apostolate that creates beautiful and singable music for Mass,” also performed during the closing Mass and revival session.

Before the mission-sending Mass, the congress held a morning revival. Mother Adela Galindo, founder of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, encouraged them to see Mary as the model Eucharistic missionary and urged attendees to share the visible fruits of what they experienced.

“This is a new chapter in the life of the church, a chapter that we will write with the power of the Holy Spirit,” she said.

“What we have freely received, we have to freely give,” she said. “We must be witnesses and ardent missionaries of the Eucharist and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

At that revival, Chris Stefanick, founder of Real Life Catholic, told the crowd that every Communion is a reminder of God’s love and this demands a radical response by sharing the Gospel with confidence, rejoicing in his love even when life is hard, and above all, striving to become a saint.

“Every single human heart is made for the love that is Jesus Christ,” he said.

“Some people have likened this conference to a Pentecost moment,” Stefanick said. “Ask for the grace that he promised to make us his witnesses.”

At the conclusion of the Mass, Bishop Andew H. Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, board chairman of the National Eucharistic Congress Inc., stood before the crowd in Lucas Oil Stadium and received a standing ovation.

“I have a question for you,” he told the crowd. “This is the 10th National Eucharistic Congress — do you think we should do an 11th one?”

The stadium roared with approving cheers and applause. He said that congress organizers had already been planning for the next congress in 2033, the Year of Redemption — 2,000 years after Jesus’ death and resurrection — but they’re now considering organizing another Eucharistic congress even sooner.

“We’ll keep discerning and let you know,” he said with a smile, to audience laughter.

He also announced another National Eucharistic Pilgrimage next year, starting in Indianapolis and arriving in Los Angeles in time for Corpus Christi Sunday, June 22, 2025, and that Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles said he would welcome “all of you.”

He also asked the crowd if they would accept the bishops’ invitation to join the Walk With One initiative by identifying a person they can accompany to better know Jesus.

“Commit yourself to walking with one person,” he said. “Commit yourself to becoming a Eucharistic missionary, someone who lives deeply a Eucharistic life, and having received that gift, allows themselves to be given as a gift.”

Already the congress’s fire of Eucharistic revival showed signs of spreading beyond the U.S. as tens of thousands of Catholics left Lucas Oil Stadium in the orchestral afterglow of the final stirring hymn, “O God Beyond All Praising.”

Christina Nugent, 18, traveled with her 20-year-old sister to the congress from Calgary, Alberta, and told OSV News she would love to see a similar event for Catholics in Canada.

Rather than be satisfied with her personal experience of the congress, “this has really pushed me to see what I can do for others when I get home,” she said. “They’re like, ‘If you’re in love with someone, you would tell people about it.’ So if you’re in love with Jesus, you should be telling people about it. That’s my takeaway.”

After the Mass, Bishop Cozzens told OSV News he is “just filled with so much gratitude for what God has done, and really the power of the Holy Spirit that’s present here.”

“It’s hard to put into words what the whole experience has been, from the beginning to the end, so beautiful and such a sense of God renewing his church,” he said. “I’m so grateful for what God has done.”