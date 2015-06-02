MUNCY – Gregory Fleck is proof that everyone can make a difference in their community.

For the better part of a decade, Fleck has been raising money for Saint Joseph’s Center, which cares for children and adults with special needs.

“Saint Joseph’s (Center) really helps kids and adults who are intellectually and physically disabled,” Greg said. “I feel grateful to raise money for them. I just want to help and give back to the community.”

Fleck, who has cerebral palsy, once again enlisted the support of parishioners at his parish, Church of the Resurrection in Muncy, on Sunday, July 14, 2024. As Gregory rode his tricycle around the church parking lot, many others walked alongside him, all to support Newswatch 16’s ‘Go Joe 27’ event and Saint Joseph’s Center.

“Greg is so dedicated to this cause because he understands what it is like to live a life with a disability. He understands all the roadblocks, all the hardships, all the let downs. He is able to do something about it through all of his connections and all of his volunteering. He is able to reach out and talk for all those who are unable to do that,” Kristin Fleck, Greg’s mother, explained.

Officials at Saint Joseph’s Center are always inspired by Greg’s enthusiasm.

“He just reaches so many people to share the mission of Saint Joe’s and it is incredible to see all the smiling faces here today,” Jo Ann Verduce, Director of Development at Saint Joseph’s Center, said.

This Sunday, July 21, Bishop Bambera will welcome Gregory Fleck and his family to the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton for the celebration of the 10:00 a.m. Mass. Fleck is expected to help serve the Mass and will speak on the importance of Saint Joseph’s Center in the community.

Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the Mass live.