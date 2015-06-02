Scranton, PA – Mrs. Carol Mueller and Christina Mueller of the Mueller Family McDonald’s presented a check for $10,000 to Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation.

The donation was a result of the fourth-annual Fry Fundraiser that kicked off National Catholic Schools Week January 31, 2021 and ended February 21, 2021. All sixteen Mueller Family McDonald’s participated by donating a portion of every large order of french fries sold during that period. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Mueller Family McDonald’s were unable to host the traditional “School Activity Nights,” so instead embarked upon a Facebook campaign. The campaign featured short videos highlighting how the Diocese is working to maintain the superior educational standard in spite of a global pandemic.

“Since we couldn’t host events inside our restaurants, we tried to think outside the box. We were blessed to work with the great people at the Diocese to bring the Catholic School experience to our Facebook fans! As a result, donations actually increased,” states Carol Mueller, Mueller Family McDonald’s.

“We are so grateful to the Mueller family for their generosity and commitment to supporting families in need. This support is needed more than ever and ensures an excellent faith-based education is affordable and available to those desiring to attend one of our schools,” states Jason Morrison, Diocesan Secretary of Catholic Education/CEO.

With restaurants located in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Shavertown, Mt. Top, Old Forge, Clarks Summit, Dickson City, Eynon, Carbondale, Tunkhannock, Honesdale, Allentown and Bethlehem, the Mueller Family McDonald’s are deeply invested in their communities.