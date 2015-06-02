SCRANTON – All people are invited to join in a joyous celebration as we honor the dedicated contributions of those in religious life as the Diocese of Scranton celebrates its annual Jubilee Mass for Women and Men Religious on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

Together, we will gather at 12:15 p.m. to recognize the faith-filled service and commitment of those who have devoted their lives to God and our community.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will be principal celebrant and homilist for the Mass.

The Mass will be broadcast on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton for those unable to attend in person. The Mass will also be livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and links for the Mass will also be provided on all Diocesan social media platforms.