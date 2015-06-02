NANTICOKE – A Missionary Image of Our Lady of Guadalupe will visit several churches in the Diocese of Scranton next month.

The Missionary Image is an exact digital replica (4’ x 6’) of the original Miraculous Image of Mary, the Mother of Jesus, which she left on Saint Juan Diego’s cloak (tilma) in Mexico on Dec. 12, 1531.

The Image was blessed at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico by Monsignor Diego Monroy, Rector, for the mission of promoting sanctity of the family, solidarity of the Church in America, a culture of life, and a civilization of love.

The Image visiting churches in the Diocese of Scranton in May, and others like it, have journeyed throughout the world. The Images have visited every state in the United States, including more than 1,000 parishes and have received the veneration of hundreds of thousands of people. There have been hundreds of Masses, Confessions, hours of adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and Rosaries in the presence of the Images.

Many signs, wonders, conversions, healings, reconciliations, and graces have been reported by the faithful who have venerated the Images.

In the Missionary Image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Our Lady appears as the pregnant Mother of God. She came to offer faith, hope, and consolation to the oppressed Aztec Nation. Our Lady put an end to the human sacrifice being offered to pagan gods and converted nine million Aztecs over the next nine years.

Pope Saint John Paul II recognized the evangelistic role of Our Lady of Guadalupe when he prayed that the Guadalupe Shrine would be a center “from which the light of the Gospel of Christ will shine out over the whole world by means of the Miraculous Image of His Mother.”

He also prayed, “Our Lady accompanies each one of her daughters and sons with her repeating what she said to her children in Cana, ‘Do whatever He tells you’ (Jn. 2:5). May she cross this continent bringing it ‘life, sweetness and hope!’ May she enliven and protect the work of the New Evangelization, so that Christians may live their faith with consistency and fervor, and that those who have abandoned it may return. May she promote the unity of the church, reuniting as in a new Pentecost those who believe in Jesus Christ and those who need to be renewed by the Spirit.”

The visit of the Missionary Image of Our Lady of Guadalupe is being sponsored by the ‘Living in the Divine Will Prayer Group’ in Nanticoke which was formed in March 2021. The prayer group is based on the writings of Servant of God, Luisa Piccarreta.

PUBLIC VISITATION SCHEDULE OF MISSIONARY IMAGE OF OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE



Holy Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Nanticoke

Friday, May 10: 10:00 a.m. Divine Liturgy; 11:00 a.m. Talk; 11:15 a.m. Hour of Prayer; 12:15 – 2:00 p.m. Veneration of the Image

Saturday, May 11: Noon to 4:00 p.m. Veneration of the Image; 6:00 p.m. Divine Liturgy; 7:15 p.m. Talk



SS Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Plymouth

Sunday, May 12: 8:30 a.m. Divine Liturgy; 9:45 a.m. Talk; 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Prayer & Veneration of the Image

Gate of Heaven Parish, Dallas

Tuesday, May 14: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Eucharistic Adoration & Veneration of the Image

Our Lady of Fatima Grotto, North Street, Wilkes-Barre

Thursday, May 16: 9:30 a.m. Meet & Process with the Image to Planned Parenthood, 101 Main Street, to Pray for the Life of Unborn Children

Holy Spirit Parish – Saint Mary Church, Mocanaqua

Thursday, May 16: 1:30 p.m. Eucharistic Adoration & Veneration of Image; 6:00 p.m. Holy Mass; 7:00 p.m. Talk; 7:15-8:30 p.m. Veneration of the Image