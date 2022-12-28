Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – 2 p.m.

The restoration and repair efforts to the Scranton building operated by Catholic Social Services that houses Saint James Manor and Saint Anthony’s Haven emergency shelter continue on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

While there has been a tremendous amount of work already done, Saint Anthony’s Haven emergency shelter will remain closed Wednesday evening, with our brothers and sisters experiencing homelessness still encouraged to visit the emergency shelter at Weston Field House operated by Keystone Mission. The 15 residents of Saint James Manor are also not yet being allowed back into their homes.

Electricity has been restored to the building and removal of water-damaged debris is continuing throughout the day. Employees from Damage Control continue to ensure that any damage is repaired or replaced. Professional contractors also spent Wednesday working to restore elevator service and plumbers have ordered a new hot water heater for Saint Anthony’s Haven shelter.

The staff and administration of Catholic Social Services would like to thank the residents of Saint James Manor and those individuals who rely on Saint Anthony’s Haven for their patience and understanding as we continue to work to ensure the building is, first and foremost, a safe and secure place for everyone to return.

Catholic Social Services’ goal continues to be resuming operations as quickly as possible and staff will continue to keep both the media and community updated on the progress to achieve those efforts.