On Thursday, September 8, 2022, nearly a thousand students, faculty and staff from the University of Scranton gathered at the Byron Recreation Complex for the school’s annual Mass of the Holy Spirit.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton served as the principal celebrant and Rev. James F. Duffy, S.J., M.D., the new superior for the Scranton Jesuit Community delivered the homily.

The Mass of the Holy Spirit is a tradition among Jesuit academic institutions dating back to the 16th century, in which the community gathers to thank God for the gifts of creation and salvation and to seek the guidance and wisdom of the Holy Spirit in the coming school year.