SCRANTON – Many families in the Diocese of Scranton continue to suffer the loss of loved ones who have died as a result of violent or tragic death.

In response, the Diocese of Scranton is offering the annual Mass in remembrance of victims of violent or tragic death; particularly for persons who have died through murder, suicide, or accidental death.

The Mass will be a way for family and friends to remember and celebrate the lives of these victims and to stand together surrounded in God’s love.

The Mass of Remembrance will be taking place this year on Thursday, July 25, at 7:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, 315 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton.

The Books of Remembrance will not be available to search for a name, but instead will be placed near the altar.

CTV: Catholic Television will broadcast the Mass live for those unable to attend in person.

Parishioners are encouraged to register the name of their loved one for entry into the Book of Remembrance. An online registration form is available on dioceseofscranton.org. Registration is also available by calling the Diocesan Office for Parish Life at (570) 207-2213.