SCRANTON – The annual Mass in Italian will be celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of Saint Peter. All are welcome to attend.

The liturgy is celebrated in conjunction with La Festa Italiana, which occurs over the Labor Day weekend, Friday through Monday, Sept. 2-5, on Courthouse Square, one block away.

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will preside. Father David P. Cappelloni, V.F., La Festa Chaplain and pastor of Saints Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore, will be the principal celebrant. The guest homilist is Jesuit Father Joseph G. Marina, president of The University of Scranton.

Concelebrants will include Monsignor Constantine V. Siconolfi, La Festa Chaplain Emeritus, and priests from the Diocese of Scranton. Deacons from the Diocese will also participate.

The Mass will be broadcast live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and will be rebroadcast on Tuesday, September 6, at 8 p.m., and Wednesday, September 7, at 10:30 a.m. In addition to airing live on CTV, the Mass will also be livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and a link will be provided across all Diocesan social media platforms. It will also be available at anytime after the live broadcast concludes.

Father Marina became the 29th president of The University of Scranton on June 14, 2021. Prior to assuming this position, he served as provost and vice president for academic affairs and professor of education at Le Moyne College from 2016 through the spring of 2021. Previously at Le Moyne he was associate provost, interim chair of the education department and special assistant to the president.

Earlier in his career, Father Marina served as the dean of the School of Continuing Education at Providence College, assistant dean for the College of Science and Mathematics at Montclair State University, and assistant dean for Metropolitan College at Saint John’s University. In addition, he taught religious studies at Providence College and mathematics at Saint John’s University. He served as pastor of the Church of Saint Francis Xavier and as associate pastor of the Church of Saint Ignatius Loyola, both of which are in New York City.

Father Marina holds a Doctor of Philosophy in administration and supervision from Fordham University, a Master of Divinity and a Master of Theology from Boston College and a Master of Science in Secondary Education from Saint John’s University. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Sciences, with a theology minor, from Saint John’s University.

Father Marina entered the Society of Jesus in 2004 and was ordained to the priesthood in 2012.

This year’s Italian Mass is being offered in memory of all those members and friends of La Festa Italiana who passed away since the last Mass was celebrated, including Ed Balderson, Anthony J. Cali, Paul Casparro, Carole Coccodrilli, Rocco Damiano, Most Reverend John M. Dougherty, Rosemary Gallagher, John “Yogi” Jagodzinski, Jennifer Gregory Martin, Marilouise Agnone Ruane, Alice Vanston and Pasquale “Pat” Yanni.

Music ministry for the Italian Mass will be provided by the choir of Saints Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore; accompanied by a brass quartet, all directed by Joseph Moffitt. Dominick DeNaples, mandolin; Patrick Loungo, Nicholas Luongo, Lou Cossa, guitar, and Monica Spishock, timpani, will also accompany.

Ashley Yando-DeFlice is the cantor and the leader of prayer. The featured soloist will be T. J. Capobianco from the New York City Metropolitan Opera.

The lectors are the Honorable Judge Robert Mazzoni and Sister Catherine Iacouzze, MPF. The Prayer of the Faithful will be led by Diane Alberigi, Attorney Frank Castellano and Karen Clifford.

The offertory gifts will be presented by La Festa Founding Member Robert W. Pettinato, UNICO National President Dr. Peter and Maggie Pettinato, and family members of the late Paul Casparro: Paul Casparro, Lindsey Casparro Evans, and Lauren Casparro Conaboy.

James Baress, Patrick Caramanno, Joshua Cillo, Jonathan Eboli, Stephen Eboli, Richard Garofalo and Joseph Wentline are the ushers.