SCRANTON – Ten priests, who have given 425 years of combined service to the Diocese of Scranton, were recognized for their selfless service on June 6, 2024, at the annual Mass for Priest Jubilarians.

“On behalf of the people of the Diocese of Scranton, I congratulate our jubilarians and I thank them, and all our priests, for their service to the Church and to the Lord Jesus who is its heart,” Bishop Joseph C. Bambera said during his homily. “I thank them for their commitment in joyful moments and in challenging times, I thank them for leading us through change and upheaval to harmony and peace, and I thank them for ever reminding us of God’s presence in our lives, in the great gift of the Eucharist, in the Word proclaimed, and in the Church, the People of God from among whom every priest is called.”

Monsignor Constantine V. Siconolfi, who was ordained to the priesthood in 1959, was honored for 65 years of service. The Reverend John T. Albosta was recognized for 60 years of spreading the Good News of the Gospel. Priests celebrating 50 year anniversaries included Rev. Richard W. Beck, Rev. Samuel J. Ferretti, Rev. Patrick J. McLaughlin and Rev. John F. Poplawski. The priests ordained in 1999, thus marking 25 years of service, included Rev. Anthony J. Generose, Rev. Arbogaste Satoun, Rev. Andrew R. Sinnott, and Rev. Peter J. O’Rourke.

“I am where the Lord has always wanted me to be,” Father Generose said following the Jubilee Mass.

Father Generose was ordained a priest at the age of 36 after having a career in the heating and plumbing industry. He has enjoyed being able to serve people in different places at different times.

“There are so many opportunities. I would say that availability is one of the great joys of the priesthood, walking with people in their lives and helping them if I could,” Father Generose explained.

During his 50 years in priestly ministry, which also involved serving as a Navy and Marine Corps Chaplain, Father Ferretti said his greatest joy has been working with young people. He taught for 11 years in our Catholic high schools.

“A lot of young people are confused, there are so many voices out there. Any opportunity you get to bring them back to Christ has been wonderful. There have been so many of them that I’ve been truly blessed in that sense,” Father Ferretti said.

After the Mass concluded, a line of well-wishers took photos and greeted Msgr. Siconolfi, who founded Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton several decades ago.

As he reflected on his 65 years of priestly service, he says his greatest joy has been helping and serving the poor in the name of the Lord Jesus.

“When you read the Scriptures very carefully, you can see that our Lord Jesus was always very interested in the poor. He took care of the poor, he fed them, he healed them, he took care of them and he raised them to life, and I think the main message of the Gospel is to take care of the poor,” he explained.

Msgr. Siconolfi said he has always considered himself to be an instrument of Jesus.

“I’ve seen the hand of God very beautifully and very effectively in my life,” he added.