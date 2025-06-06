VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Do not be afraid to grapple with your innermost thoughts, feelings and problems so that your heart can be filled with God and his compassion, Pope Leo XIV told seminarians.

Also remember to listen to the “voices” of nature, music, poetry, the humanities and the cries of the poor, the oppressed and people who are looking for the meaning of life, he told them.

Learn “to live the style of welcome and closeness, of generous and selfless service, letting the Holy Spirit ‘anoint’ your humanity even before ordination,” the pope said in a reflection June 24.

The pope led a mediation with hundreds of seminarians and those involved in priestly formation from around the world in St. Peter’s Basilica as part of the Jubilee of Seminarians.

When the pope arrived and began walking down the central aisle, the men cheered enthusiastically, ending with a hand-clap chant of “Papa Leone” or “Pope Leo” in Italian.

He thanked them for their joy and enthusiasm, “because with your energy you fuel the flame of hope in the life of the church.”

Speaking in Italian, Pope Leo punctuated a few key points by repeating them in Spanish, such as thanking them for having accepted God’s call to pursue the priesthood and encouraging them to “be brave and have no fear!”

Their journey is saying “yes” with “humility and courage” to Christ’s invitation to become “meek and strong” in proclaiming the Gospel and to become “servants of a church that is open and a missionary church on the move.”

“Jesus, you know, calls you first and foremost to an experience of friendship with him and with your fellow priests” and to deepen this experience in all aspects of life, he said.

“For there is nothing about you that must be discarded, but everything is to be taken up and transfigured in the logic of the grain of wheat to become happy persons and priests, ‘bridges’ and not obstacles to the encounter with Christ for all who approach you,” the pope said. “Yes, he must increase and we must decrease, so that we can be shepherds according to his heart.”

Pope Leo spent a large part of his reflection on the importance of caring for one’s heart — the inner workings, thoughts and feelings one keeps inside — because that is “where God makes his voice heard and where all the most profound decisions are made.”

“As Christ loved with the heart of man, you are called to love with the heart of Christ,” he said.

The heart must be continuously converted so that one’s whole being “smells of the Gospel,” he said.

Exploring deep inside one’s heart, where God has always left his mark, can sometimes cause fear, he said, “because there are also wounds in there.”

“Do not be afraid to take care of them (these wounds), let yourself get help, because it is precisely from those wounds that the ability to stand with those who suffer will emerge,” he said.

“If you learn to know your heart, you will be increasingly more authentic and will not need to put masks on,” he said.

The best way to enter into one’s inner being is through prayer, he said, which is increasingly difficult in such a “hyper-connected” age, where it is hard to find “silence and solitude.”

“Without the encounter with him, we cannot even truly know ourselves,” he said.

Pope Leo invited the seminarians to “invoke the Holy Spirit frequently, that he may mold in you a docile heart, capable of grasping God’s presence, even as you listen to the voices of nature and art, poetry, literature and music, as well as the humanities.”

As they delve into their theological studies, “know how to also listen with an open mind and heart to the voices of culture, such as the recent challenges of artificial intelligence and social media,” he told them.

“Above all, as Jesus did, know how to listen to the often silent cry of the little ones, the poor and the oppressed, and the many people, especially young people, who seek meaning for their lives,” he added.

“Have a meek and humble heart like that of Jesus,” he said. “May you take on the sentiments of Christ to grow in human maturity, especially affective and relational” maturity.

It is important and necessary “to focus a lot on human maturity, rejecting every kind of masking and hypocrisy,” he said.

“Keeping our gaze on Jesus, we must learn to give a name and voice even to sadness, fear, anguish, indignation, bringing everything into relationship with God,” he said. “Crises, limitations and frailties are not to be hidden; rather, they are opportunities for grace and a paschal experience.”

“In a world where ingratitude and thirst for power often dominate, where the logic of exclusion can prevail, you are called to witness to the gratitude and gratuitousness of Christ, the exultation and joy, the tenderness and mercy of his heart,” Pope Leo said.