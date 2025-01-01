We hope you’ll join us in praying for vocations before the Blessed Sacrament at XLT this Wednesday, February 26th, at Christ the King Parish in Archbald at 6:30pm!

Speaker: Sr. Kieran Williams, Vocation Director for the IHM Congregation

Sr. Kieran Williams, Vocation Director for the IHM Congregation Musician: Michael Corsini

Michael Corsini Sacrament of Reconciliation, refreshments, and fellowship!

There will be no XLT in March at Christ the King, St. Maria Goretti, or St. Matthew’s. We invite you to instead join Bishop Bambera for his Lenten Holy Hours throughout the Diocese of Scranton’s 12 deaneries. Each of these Lenten Holy Hours will take place at 7pm.

Please remember to pray for vocations throughout Lent!