PITTSTON – In the midst of a busy and often chaotic world, a young couple from Luzerne County has discovered the profound peace that comes with spending quiet time in prayer before the Lord.

Only two months ago, Christian and Concetta Cooney stood before the altar at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Pittston to celebrate their wedding day.

The newlyweds found themselves back before the same altar on March 5, praying before our Eucharistic Lord, during the first of the Diocese of Scranton’s Lenten Holy Hours this year.

“I loved being here with my wife,” Christian Cooney said. “We’ve really blossomed as a couple in the last couple of months. Being able to stand side-by-side with her at this Holy Hour and holding her hand was priceless to me.”

Cooney’s wife has a deep love of Eucharistic Adoration, finding it to be a very personal way to have one-on-one time with Jesus.

“If people put themselves fully into this experience and really sit with the Lord, He makes Himself known. I think everyone, when they fully enter into it, has their own personal revelation,” Concetta said.

For the third year in a row, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, is holding a series of Lenten Holy Hours across all 12 deaneries of the diocese, inviting the faithful to spend time in Eucharistic Adoration and prayer.

This year, Bishop Bambera is focusing on the theme of “hope” as part of the 2025 Jubilee Year and the third year of the National Eucharistic Revival coincide.

“He really brought a message that we needed to hear, hope for the future,” Sheryl Charbonneau, a parishioner of Saint John the Evangelist Parish, said. “Jesus is our hope. That is who we need to focus on.”

The first two Holy Hours were held at Saint John the Evangelist Parish in Pittston and Annunciation Parish in Hazleton, with ten more planned in the coming weeks leading up to Holy Week.

The Holy Hours are designed to help individuals and families deepen their spiritual lives during the penitential season of Lent.

Saint John the Evangelist Parish in Pittston currently holds a monthly Holy Hour which has been attracting a growing number of parishioners over the last couple of years.

Father Joseph Elston, pastor, believes the three-year National Eucharist Revival has helped people have a deeper understanding that the Eucharist is central to our faith.

“We’re a Eucharistic people, so our relationship with the Eucharist is so important. The way we grow that relationship is by spending time, just like you’d grow any other relationship, with time, care, love, and communication,” Father Elston said.

Each Holy Hour with Bishop Bambera begins at 7 p.m. at the designated location in each deanery. All are welcome to come and experience this moment of grace and community with fellow parishioners.

During Lent, participating in a Holy Hour offers a peaceful opportunity for people to deepen their faith and draw closer to God.

For the dates of the upcoming Holy Hours, please consult the graphic below.