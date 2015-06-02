SCRANTON – Young adults of the Diocese of Scranton will kick off National Vocation Awareness Week at the eighth annual Leave a Mark Mass on Nov. 5, 2023.

The Mass, which will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton at 5:00 p.m., is an opportunity for young Catholics to worship together, enjoy delicious food from local food trucks, play some intense rounds of cornhole or card games, and meet new friends!

The name of the Mass comes from Pope Francis’ address at World Youth Day in Poland in 2016. He said, “Dear young people, we didn’t come into this world to ‘vegetate,’ to take it easy, to make our lives a comfortable sofa to fall asleep on. No, we came for another reason: to leave a mark.”

Leave a Mark provides young adults in the Diocese with the opportunity to think about the vocation God is calling them to and to create friendships with others who are doing the same. Together, these young adults can offer their gifts and talents for the Church and discover how they can leave their unique mark on the world.

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will be the principal celebrant and Father Alex Roche, Director of Vocations and Seminarians and Pastor at St. Maria Goretti Parish in Laflin, will be the homilist.

Please plan to join us at the Leave a Mark Mass and social and discover how the Lord may be calling you to leave your mark in your homes, in your parishes, and in the world.