The Knights of Columbus John Paul II Council 13935 took part in the Pilgrim Silver Rose program. Eight silver roses travel from Canada through the United States to Mexico stopping at local councils and parishes. The councils become custodians of the silver rose where they hold a public ceremony in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The roses represent the gift the Blessed Mother gave Saint Juan Diego at Tepeyac Hill, Mexico City, to prove her presence to the Bishop. The ceremony revolves around Our Lady’s protection of expectant mothers and unborn children. The Knight of Columbus is an International Catholic Fraternal Organization and you can learn more at www.kofc.org.

Social





