Saturday August 16, 2025 – Master Brian Hallock, and the Fourth Degree Knights of the Pennsylvania Central District including members from throughout the NEPA area, had the great honor of recognizing His Excellency Bishop Alfred A. Schlert, Bishop of Allentown, during the Exemplification of Patriotism—a moving ceremony that welcomed 24 new Sir Knights into the Fourth Degree.

District Friar Rev. Michael Boris took the new Sir Knights through a journey of faith during the ceremony.

We were blessed to also be joined by Rev. Keith Mathur – Chancellor for the Diocese of Allentown, Pennsylvania State Deputy Gary Damich, Vice Supreme Master Fritz Leach, Master Chris Powers of the Archdiocese of Washington, Master Ken Grugel of the Pennsylvania West District, and Pennsylvania State Secretary Jim Nardone whose presence brought honor, encouragement, and inspiration to the day’s events.

Following this powerful moment of unity and commitment, Bishop Schlert presided over a solemn Pontifical Mass concelebrated by Rev. Michael Boris – District Friar and Rev. James Paisley – Pastor (St. Anns Basilica Parish) at the majestic St. Ann’s Basilica in Scranton—a celebration that lifted hearts and deepened our devotion to both Faith and Patriotism.

The evening came to a joyful close with the Exemplification Banquet at Arcaro & Genell’s in Old Forge, where brotherhood, fellowship, and gratitude filled the room.

What a blessing it was to see families, clergy, and Knights come together in this 125th Anniversary Year of the Fourth Degree, carrying forward the vision of Blessed Michael McGivney—strengthening faith, serving Church and country, and inspiring future generations.

Congratulations to the 24 new Sir Knights! Welcome to the ranks of the Fourth Degree—you are now a visible sign of Patriotism and Faith in action.

Vivat Jesus!