John Paul II Council 13935 in Milford hosted the entire district to the first ever district wide BBQ on July 5th at St Patrick’s Community Hall.

Brothers from Our Lady of the Mountain Council 9832, St John Neumann/Good Shepherd Council 12571, and St John Council 11935 were also in attendance.

It was a great time of fraternal camaraderie and communal bonding. District Deputy Lawrence Commisso spoke about his pride in our district being the 11th for Membership this year and the majority of councils earning star council.

Grand Knight Joseph Saski thanked everyone for comings out and looks forward to another amazing fraternal year.