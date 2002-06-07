His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective July 1, 2025:

Reverend Anthony Generose, to Pastor of the newly consolidated parish of Our Lady of Peace Parish, Hazleton.

Reverend Rafael Ofarril Bermudez Gonzalez, to Parochial Vicar of the newly consolidated parish of Our Lady of Peace Parish, Hazleton.

Reverend Kevin M. Miller, to Pastor of the newly consolidated parish of Saint Pius of Pietrelcina Parish, Hazleton.

Reverend Naftali Feliz Sena, to Parochial Vicar of the newly consolidated parish of Saint Pius of Pietrelcina Parish, Hazleton.

Reverend Benito Hierro Aquino, CSMA, to Parochial Vicar of the newly consolidated parish of Saint Pius of Pietrelcina Parish, Hazleton.

Reverend Scott P. Sterowski, to Pastor of the newly consolidated parish of Blessed Carlo Acutis Parish, Olyphant.

Deacon John P. Musyt, to Diaconal Ministry at the newly consolidated parish of Blessed Carlo Acutis Parish, Olyphant.

Deacon Robert Roman, from diaconal ministry at Queen of Heaven Parish, Hazleton, to Retirement.