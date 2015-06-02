SCRANTON – All people are invited to join in a joyous celebration as we honor the dedicated contributions of those in religious life as the Diocese of Scranton celebrates its annual Jubilee Mass for Women and Men Religious on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

Together, we will gather at 12:15 p.m. to recognize the faith-filled service and commitment of those who have devoted their lives to God and our community.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will be principal celebrant and homilist for the Mass.

The Mass will be broadcast on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton for those unable to attend in person. The Mass will also be livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and links for the Mass will also be provided on all Diocesan social media platforms.

2024 Jubilarians



SISTERS, SERVANTS OF THE IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY (I.H.M.)

80 Years

Sister M. Melissa Hester, I.H.M.

75 Years

Sister Catherine Anne Mullaly, I.H.M.

70 Years

Sister Joan M. Bastress, I.H.M.

Sister M. de Montfort Babb, I.H.M.

Sister M. Alphonsa Concilio, I.H.M.

Sister M. Annellen Kelly, I.H.M.

60 Years

Sister Beatrice Caulson, I.H.M.

Sister Marylin Grosselfinger, I.H.M.

Sister Agnes Panik, I.H.M.

Sister Richard Mary Peters, I.H.M.

Sister Mary Reap, I.H.M.

50 Years

Sister Kathleen Mary Burns, I.H.M.

Sister Sandra Grieco, I.H.M.

SISTERS OF MERCY OF THE AMERICAS (R.S.M.)



80 Years

Sister Timothy Galbraith, R.S.M.

75 Years

Sister Marise Fabie, R.S.M.

Sister Aileen Purvey, R.S.M.

Sister Ellen Kelly, R.S.M.

70 Years

Sister Elizabeth Gaynor, R.S.M.

Sister Miriam Francis Stadulis, R.S.M.

60 Years

Sister Mary Ann Dillon, R.S.M.

50 Years

Sister Mayon Sylvain, R.S.M.