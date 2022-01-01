SCRANTON – Everyone is invited to attend a Jubilee Mass for Women and Men Religious who are celebrating milestone ordination anniversaries in 2022 on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.
The Mass will be celebrated at 12:15 p.m.
The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist for the Jubilee Mass.
For those unable to attend in person, CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will provide a live broadcast of the Jubilee Mass.
2 0 2 2 J U B I L A R I A N S
SISTERS, SERVANTS OF THE IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY (I.H.M.)
80 Years
Sister Marionette Coll, I.H.M.
75 Years
Sister M. Celesta Sinisi, I.H.M.
70 Years
Sister M. Francis Xavier Grieb, I.H.M.
Sister Maria Goretti Timperio, I.H.M.
Sister Geraldine Marie Dranginis, I.H.M.
60 Years
Sister Mary Pio Ferrario, I.H.M.
Sister Marie C. Moore, I.H.M.
Sister Katherine O’Neil, I.H.M.
Sister Elizabeth M. Pearson, I.H.M.
Sister Janet Rossiter, I.H.M.
Sister Frances E. Russell, I.H.M.
Sister M. Angelique Vannicola, I.H.M.
Sister Marie Estelle Gavel, I.H.M.
Sister Rose Marie Mozzachio, I.H.M.
50 Years
Sister Mary Ellen Coyne, I.H.M.
Sister Anne McDonald, I.H.M.
Sister Patricia Walsh, I.H.M.
25 Years
Sister Maryalice Jacquinot, I.H.M.
SISTERS OF MERCY OF THE AMERICAS (R.S.M.)
80 Years
Sister Miriam Rita Biter, R.S.M.
75 Years
Sister Aileen Mary Flynn, R.S.M.
Sister Maureen Harrison, R.S.M.
Sister Margaretta Phillips, R.S.M.
70 Years
Sister Maureen McCann, R.S. M.
60 Years
Sister Patricia Marie McCann, R.S.M.
Sister Ruth Neely, R.S.M.
Sister Carol Rittner, R.S.M.
SISTERS OF CHRISTIAN CHARITY (S.C.C.)
50 Years
Sister Teresa Ann Jacobs, S.C.C.
CONGREGATION OF THE PASSION (C.P.)
60 Years
Brother Andre Mathieu, C.P.
Father Michael Salvagna, C.P.
50 Years
Father Francis Landry, C.P.
Father Richard Burke, C.P.
Father John Michael Lee, C.P.
SOCIETY OF JESUS (S.J.)
60 Years
Reverend John J. Begley, S.J. in Priesthood
Reverend James D. Redington, S.J. in the Society
50 Years
Reverend Ronald H. McKinney, S.J. in the Society