SCRANTON – Everyone is invited to attend a Jubilee Mass for Women and Men Religious who are celebrating milestone ordination anniversaries in 2022 on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Mass will be celebrated at 12:15 p.m.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist for the Jubilee Mass.

For those unable to attend in person, CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will provide a live broadcast of the Jubilee Mass.

2 0 2 2 J U B I L A R I A N S

SISTERS, SERVANTS OF THE IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY (I.H.M.)

80 Years

Sister Marionette Coll, I.H.M.

75 Years

Sister M. Celesta Sinisi, I.H.M.

70 Years

Sister M. Francis Xavier Grieb, I.H.M.

Sister Maria Goretti Timperio, I.H.M.

Sister Geraldine Marie Dranginis, I.H.M.

60 Years

Sister Mary Pio Ferrario, I.H.M.

Sister Marie C. Moore, I.H.M.

Sister Katherine O’Neil, I.H.M.

Sister Elizabeth M. Pearson, I.H.M.

Sister Janet Rossiter, I.H.M.

Sister Frances E. Russell, I.H.M.

Sister M. Angelique Vannicola, I.H.M.

Sister Marie Estelle Gavel, I.H.M.

Sister Rose Marie Mozzachio, I.H.M.

50 Years

Sister Mary Ellen Coyne, I.H.M.

Sister Anne McDonald, I.H.M.

Sister Patricia Walsh, I.H.M.

25 Years

Sister Maryalice Jacquinot, I.H.M.

SISTERS OF MERCY OF THE AMERICAS (R.S.M.)

80 Years

Sister Miriam Rita Biter, R.S.M.

75 Years

Sister Aileen Mary Flynn, R.S.M.

Sister Maureen Harrison, R.S.M.

Sister Margaretta Phillips, R.S.M.

70 Years

Sister Maureen McCann, R.S. M.

60 Years

Sister Patricia Marie McCann, R.S.M.

Sister Ruth Neely, R.S.M.

Sister Carol Rittner, R.S.M.

SISTERS OF CHRISTIAN CHARITY (S.C.C.)

50 Years

Sister Teresa Ann Jacobs, S.C.C.

CONGREGATION OF THE PASSION (C.P.)

60 Years

Brother Andre Mathieu, C.P.

Father Michael Salvagna, C.P.

50 Years

Father Francis Landry, C.P.

Father Richard Burke, C.P.

Father John Michael Lee, C.P.

SOCIETY OF JESUS (S.J.)

60 Years

Reverend John J. Begley, S.J. in Priesthood

Reverend James D. Redington, S.J. in the Society

50 Years

Reverend Ronald H. McKinney, S.J. in the Society