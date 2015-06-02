More than 20 men and women religious, who are celebrating milestone Ordination anniversaries this year, will be celebrated at the 2023 Jubilee Mass for Women and Men Religious on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.
The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will be the principal celebrant for the celebration at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton at 12:15 p.m.
The Mass will be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and livestream links provided on all Diocesan social media platforms.
All people are welcome and encouraged to attend the Cathedral Mass on Nov. 5!
A list of the 2023 Jubilarians is below:
Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (I.H.M.)
80 Years
Sister Jean Toolan, I.H.M.
75 Years
Sister M. Carleen Boehlert, I.H.M.
Sister M. Josaire Brady, I.H.M.
Sister Maureen Cryan, I.H.M.
Sister Mary Jane Maloney, I.H.M.
Sister Mary Joy O’Neill, I.H.M.
Sister Mary Rassley, I.H.M.
Sister M. Mercille Schneider, I.H.M.
60 Years
Sister Mary Ann Adams, I.H.M.
Sister Eileen Mary Coleman, I.H.M.
Sister Dolores Dunn, I.H.M.
Sister Marianne Knight, I.H.M.
Sister Theresa Petz, I.H.M.
Sister Miriam Joseph Reinhardt, I.H.M.
50 Years
Sister Joyce Marks, I.H.M.
Sisters of Mercy of the Americas (R.S.M.)
80 Years
Sister Stephanie Olek, R.S.M.
75 Years
Sister Giuseppe DaBella, R.S.M.
Sister Anne Fleming, R.S.M.
Sister Linus Loesch, R.S.M.
Sister Benedict Joseph Watters R.S.M.
70 Years
Sister Agnes Therese Brennan, R.S.M.
Sister Ellen Mary Bringenberg, R.S.M.
Sister Jane Frances Kennedy, R.S.M.
60 Years
Sister Elizabeth Ann Brody, R.S.M.
Sister Kathleen Mary Smith, R.S.M.
Sisters of Christian Charity (S.C.C.)
70 Years
Sister Verna Marie Stopper, S.C.C.
Oblates of Saint Joseph (O.S.J.)
70 Years
Reverend Raymond Tabone, O.S.J.