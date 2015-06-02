More than 20 men and women religious, who are celebrating milestone Ordination anniversaries this year, will be celebrated at the 2023 Jubilee Mass for Women and Men Religious on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will be the principal celebrant for the celebration at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton at 12:15 p.m.

The Mass will be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and livestream links provided on all Diocesan social media platforms.

All people are welcome and encouraged to attend the Cathedral Mass on Nov. 5!

A list of the 2023 Jubilarians is below:

Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (I.H.M.)

80 Years

Sister Jean Toolan, I.H.M.

75 Years

Sister M. Carleen Boehlert, I.H.M.

Sister M. Josaire Brady, I.H.M.

Sister Maureen Cryan, I.H.M.

Sister Mary Jane Maloney, I.H.M.

Sister Mary Joy O’Neill, I.H.M.

Sister Mary Rassley, I.H.M.

Sister M. Mercille Schneider, I.H.M.

60 Years

Sister Mary Ann Adams, I.H.M.

Sister Eileen Mary Coleman, I.H.M.

Sister Dolores Dunn, I.H.M.

Sister Marianne Knight, I.H.M.

Sister Theresa Petz, I.H.M.

Sister Miriam Joseph Reinhardt, I.H.M.

50 Years

Sister Joyce Marks, I.H.M.

Sisters of Mercy of the Americas (R.S.M.)

80 Years

Sister Stephanie Olek, R.S.M.

75 Years

Sister Giuseppe DaBella, R.S.M.

Sister Anne Fleming, R.S.M.

Sister Linus Loesch, R.S.M.

Sister Benedict Joseph Watters R.S.M.

70 Years

Sister Agnes Therese Brennan, R.S.M.

Sister Ellen Mary Bringenberg, R.S.M.

Sister Jane Frances Kennedy, R.S.M.

60 Years

Sister Elizabeth Ann Brody, R.S.M.

Sister Kathleen Mary Smith, R.S.M.

Sisters of Christian Charity (S.C.C.)

70 Years

Sister Verna Marie Stopper, S.C.C.

Oblates of Saint Joseph (O.S.J.)

70 Years

Reverend Raymond Tabone, O.S.J.