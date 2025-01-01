SCRANTON – Faithful from across the Diocese of Scranton are invited to participate in a joyful celebration as we honor the dedicated contributions of women and men in religious life during the annual Jubilee Mass for Women and Men Religious on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.
The Mass will begin at 12:15 p.m., with the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, serving as the principal celebrant.
This special liturgy offers an opportunity to give thanks for the invaluable witness, service, and commitment of those who have devoted their lives to God through religious vocations. From teaching in Catholic schools to providing hospital ministry, prayer and pastoral ministry, women and men religious have had a tremendous impact on the life of the Church and the communities they serve.
As we celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope, this Mass will also be a powerful reminder of the ongoing importance of vocations to religious life – and our shared responsibility to pray for and support those who answer God’s call in such generous and selfless ways.
CTV: Catholic Television will broadcast the Mass live and provide a livestream on Diocesan social media platforms.