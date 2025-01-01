SCRANTON – Faithful from across the Diocese of Scranton are invited to participate in a joyful celebration as we honor the dedicated contributions of women and men in religious life during the annual Jubilee Mass for Women and Men Religious on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Mass will begin at 12:15 p.m., with the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, serving as the principal celebrant.

This special liturgy offers an opportunity to give thanks for the invaluable witness, service, and commitment of those who have devoted their lives to God through religious vocations. From teaching in Catholic schools to providing hospital ministry, prayer and pastoral ministry, women and men religious have had a tremendous impact on the life of the Church and the communities they serve.

As we celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope, this Mass will also be a powerful reminder of the ongoing importance of vocations to religious life – and our shared responsibility to pray for and support those who answer God’s call in such generous and selfless ways.

CTV: Catholic Television will broadcast the Mass live and provide a livestream on Diocesan social media platforms.

2025 Jubilarians

SISTERS OF MERCY OF THE AMERICAS (R.S.M.)



75 Years

Sister Marie Genevieve Mannix, R.S.M.



70 Years

Sister Margaret Mary Donnelly, R.S.M.

Sister Leonita Duhoski, R.S.M.

Sister Mary Eleanor Thornton, R.S.M.



60 Years

Sister Mary Ellen Brody, R.S.M.

Sister Mary Ellen Fuhrman, R.S.M.

Sister Catherine McGroarty, R.S.M.

Sister Marie Parker, R.S.M.



50 Years

Sister Imelda Sherrett, R.S.M.



SISTERS, SERVANTS OF THE IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY (I.H.M.)



75 Years

Sister Kathleen McNulty, I.H.M.



70 Years

Sister M. Leonnette Bower, I.H.M.

Sister Kathleen Hassett, I.H.M.

Sister Cor Immaculatum Heffernan, I.H.M.

Sister M. Claudette Naylor, I.H.M.



60 Years

Sister Elizabeth Bullen, I.H.M.

Sister Ann Marie McDonnell, I.H.M.



50 Years

Sister Judith Ann Ziegler, I.H.M.



SISTERS OF SAINTS CYRIL AND METHODIUS (SS.C. M.)



60 Years

Sister Madonna Figura, SS.C.M.



SISTERS OF CHRISTIAN CHARITY (S.C.C.)



50 Years

Sister Mary Theresa Wojcicki, S.C.C.



OBLATES OF SAINT JOSEPH (O.S.J.)



60 Years

Father Joseph D. Sibilano, O.S.J.

THE CONGREGATION OF THE PASSION (C.P.)



60 Years

Father John Michael Lee, C.P.

Father Donald Ware, C.P.



25 Years

Father C. Lee Havey, C.P.