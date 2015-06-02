SCRANTON – In a gathering filled with gratitude, more than 20 religious sisters were recognized earlier this month for their remarkable milestones in consecrated life, marking anniversaries of 50, 60, 70, 75, and even 80 years of faithful service to the Church.

The Diocese of Scranton held its annual Jubilee Mass for Women & Men Religious on Nov. 3 at the Cathedral of Saint Peter. The celebration was a deeply moving tribute to those religious whose lives have been defined by their love of Christ, dedication to the community, and tireless commitment to education and service.

The Sisters, who this year collectively represent an astounding 1,390 years of service, were celebrated for their unwavering devotion to the Catholic faith and their openness to listening to the needs of God’s people.

“Quite honestly, as I look at all of you who gather today in our Cathedral, you are amazing! You are living testimony of the power of faith and its ability to carry us through life with peace at our center, despite the ups and downs that we all endure,” the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, said during his homily. “Thank you for reminding us of the treasure that is ours when we live not so much for ourselves, but for Christ, in service of our sisters and brothers.”

Many of the jubilarians have spent decades teaching in schools, from elementary classrooms to universities, imparting not just academic knowledge, but the values of compassion and kindness.

“It was wonderful, wonderful work,” Sister M. Alphonsa Concilio, I.H.M., explained.

Sister Alphonsa, who is now in her nineties, is celebrating 70 years of service this year.

“For the first half of my life, I was a piano teacher. Later in life, the community asked me to go to Marywood to teach voice. I never slowed down,” she said with a smile.

Sister Richard Mary Peters, I.H.M., who professed her vows 60 years ago, decided to become a religious sister after seeing how joyful her formators were at a Catholic school in New York.

“For most of my teaching years, which would amount to about 28 years, I taught second grade, and I had the joy of preparing the children for First Penance and First Eucharist, and I really did like that,” she said.

In addition to their work as educators, the sisters have served in countless other ministries – including caring for the sick, visiting the elderly, leading retreats, and providing spiritual direction.

Sister Miriam Francis Stadulis, R.S.M., who is celebrating 70 years in religious life, joked that she entered religious life because she “couldn’t get away from it.”

“When I tried not to become a Sister, the Lord was speaking to me, and I felt I have a call and I need to answer that call,” Sister explained. “I did, and here I am, 70 years later, I’ve answered the call!”

Following the Jubilee Mass, the Sisters enjoyed a meal together at the Diocesan Pastoral Center which was filled with many memories.

For many, the day was not just a celebration of years passed, but a reaffirmation of their ongoing commitment to the Lord’s work. While most of the jubilarians are now retired, they admit there is no retirement in religious life – they are always called to serve, and always called to love.

“I have met so many people and I hope I have affected them for the good,” Sister Marylin Grosselfinger, I.H.M., said.

2024 JUBILARIANS

SISTERS, SERVANTS OF THE IMMACULATE

HEART OF MARY (I.H.M.)

80 Years

Sister M. Melissa Hester, I.H.M.

75 Years

Sister Catherine Anne Mullaly, I.H.M.

70 Years

Sister Joan M. Bastress, I.H.M.

Sister M. de Montfort Babb, I.H.M.

Sister M. Alphonsa Concilio, I.H.M.

Sister M. Annellen Kelly, I.H.M.

60 Years

Sister Beatrice Caulson, I.H.M.

Sister Marylin Grosselfinger, I.H.M.

Sister Agnes Panik, I.H.M.

Sister Richard Mary Peters, I.H.M.

Sister Mary Reap, I.H.M.

50 Years

Sister Kathleen Mary Burns, I.H.M.

Sister Sandra Grieco, I.H.M.

SISTERS OF MERCY OF THE AMERICAS (R.S.M.)

80 Years

Sister Timothy Galbraith, R.S.M.

75 Years

Sister Marise Fabie, R.S.M.

Sister Aileen Purvey, R.S.M.

Sister Ellen Kelly, R.S.M.

70 Years

Sister Elizabeth Gaynor, R.S.M.

Sister Miriam Francis Stadulis, R.S.M.

60 Years

Sister Mary Ann Dillon, R.S.M.

50 Years

Sister Mayon Sylvain, R.S.M.