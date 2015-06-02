SCRANTON – The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist for the Jubilee Mass for Men & Women Religious on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
The Mass will be celebrated at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. Everyone is invited to attend.
The Reverend Leonard A. Martin, S.J., pastor, Saint Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Scranton and administrator, Saint John Byzantine Catholic Church, Scranton, will concelebrate the Mass.
Following the homily, the men and women religious in attendance will renew their vows followed by the singing of the “Salve Regina.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jubilarians from both 2020 and 2021 will be recognized that this weekend’s Mass.
CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will provide live coverage of the Mass.
The list of 2020 – 2021 Jubilarians is:
SISTER SERVANTS OF THE IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY (I.H.M.)
2020
70 Years
Sister Mary Ellen James, I.H.M.
Sister Kathleen McNulty, I.H.M.
60 Years
Sister Grace Campbell, I.H.M.
Sister Jane Marie Connolly, I.H.M.
Sister Eleanor Marie Malanapy, I.H.M.
Sister Karen Marie O’Neill, I.H.M.
Sister Mary Ann Remus, I.H.M.
Sister Joel Marie Sheehe, I.H.M.
50 Years
Sister Maria Peter Kratz, I.H.M.
Sister Therese O’Rourke, I.H.M.
Sister Mary Persico, I.H.M.
25 Years
Sister Susan Ellen Brown, I.H.M.
2021
80 Years
Sister M. Daria McGinn, I.H.M.
75 Years
Sister M. Elsa Eckenrode, I.H.M.
Sister Margaret Loftus, I.H.M.
Sister M. Charlene Templeton, I.H.M.
70 Years
Sister M. Gracette Baker, I.H.M.
Sister M. Marguerite Carbone, I.H.M.
Sister Jean Conaty, I.H.M.
Sister Joan Paskert, I.H.M.
Sister M. Celeste Parry, I.H.M.
Sister M. Tarcisius Tasselli, I.H.M.
60 Years
Sister Jean Louise Bachetti, I.H.M.
Sister Dolores M. Banick, I.H.M.
Sister M. Carlita Bird, I.H.M.
Sister Josephine Cioffi, I.H.M.
Sister Jane Ellis, I.H.M.
Sister M. Myra Gilbert, I.H.M.
Sister Mary Alice Kane, I.H.M.
Sister Joan Katoski, I.H.M.
Sister Babette Opferman, I.H.M.
Sister M. Rosella Salvato, I.H.M.
Sister Sue Ann Steves, I.H.M.
Sister Marion Tarone, I.H.M.
50 Years
Sister Kathryn Clauss, I.H.M.
Sister Susan Hadzima, I.H.M.
Sister Dorothy Kibler, I.H.M.
Sister Ellen Maroney, I.H.M.
Sister Ann Monica Bubser, I.H.M.
SISTERS OF MERCY OF THE AMERICAS (R.S.M)
2020
75 Years
Sister Colman Krise, R.S.M.
70 Years
Sister Marie Genevieve Mannix, R.S.M.
Sister Barbara Craig, R.S.M.
60 Years
Sister Dorothy Marie Hagan, R.S.M.
Sister Eric Marie Setlock, R.S.M.
Sister Jane O’Donnell, R.S.M.
Sister Martha Hanlon, R.S.M.
2021
75 Years
Sister Bride Pollard, R.S.M.
70 Years
Sister Mary Clare Dougherty, R.S.M.
Sister Ruth Ann Fox, R.S.M.
60 Years
Sister Carol Ann Gallagher, R.S.M.
Sister Annette Marie Diebold, R.S.M.
Sister Marilyn Karas, R.S.M.
Sister Dorothy Marie Reaver, R.S.M.
Sister Marie Noel Keller, R.S.M.
Sister Jayne Pruitt, R.S.M.
Sister Sara Sweeney, R.S.M.
SISTERS OF SAINTS CYRIL AND METHODIUS (SS.C.M.)
2021
60 Years
Sister Catherine Ann Morris, SS.C.M.
CONGREGATION OF THE PASSION (C.P.)
2020
70 Years
Reverend Vincent Boney, C.P.
OBLATES OF ST. JOSEPH (O.S.J.)
2020
60 Years
Reverend Raymond Tabon, O.S.J.
25 Years
Reverend Victor Leon, O.S.J.
SOCIETY OF JESUS (S.J.)
2020
60 Years
Reverend Eugene A. Nolan, S.J.
2021
60 Years
Reverend Leonard A. Martin, S.J.
50 Years
Reverend John J. Levko, S.J.
Reverend Eugene A. Nolan, S.J.