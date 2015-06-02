SCRANTON – The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist for the Jubilee Mass for Men & Women Religious on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

The Mass will be celebrated at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Reverend Leonard A. Martin, S.J., pastor, Saint Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Scranton and administrator, Saint John Byzantine Catholic Church, Scranton, will concelebrate the Mass.

Following the homily, the men and women religious in attendance will renew their vows followed by the singing of the “Salve Regina.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jubilarians from both 2020 and 2021 will be recognized that this weekend’s Mass.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will provide live coverage of the Mass.

The list of 2020 – 2021 Jubilarians is:

SISTER SERVANTS OF THE IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY (I.H.M.)

2020

70 Years

Sister Mary Ellen James, I.H.M.

Sister Kathleen McNulty, I.H.M.

60 Years

Sister Grace Campbell, I.H.M.

Sister Jane Marie Connolly, I.H.M.

Sister Eleanor Marie Malanapy, I.H.M.

Sister Karen Marie O’Neill, I.H.M.

Sister Mary Ann Remus, I.H.M.

Sister Joel Marie Sheehe, I.H.M.

50 Years

Sister Maria Peter Kratz, I.H.M.

Sister Therese O’Rourke, I.H.M.

Sister Mary Persico, I.H.M.

25 Years

Sister Susan Ellen Brown, I.H.M.

2021

80 Years

Sister M. Daria McGinn, I.H.M.

75 Years

Sister M. Elsa Eckenrode, I.H.M.

Sister Margaret Loftus, I.H.M.

Sister M. Charlene Templeton, I.H.M.

70 Years

Sister M. Gracette Baker, I.H.M.

Sister M. Marguerite Carbone, I.H.M.

Sister Jean Conaty, I.H.M.

Sister Joan Paskert, I.H.M.

Sister M. Celeste Parry, I.H.M.

Sister M. Tarcisius Tasselli, I.H.M.

60 Years

Sister Jean Louise Bachetti, I.H.M.

Sister Dolores M. Banick, I.H.M.

Sister M. Carlita Bird, I.H.M.

Sister Josephine Cioffi, I.H.M.

Sister Jane Ellis, I.H.M.

Sister M. Myra Gilbert, I.H.M.

Sister Mary Alice Kane, I.H.M.

Sister Joan Katoski, I.H.M.

Sister Babette Opferman, I.H.M.

Sister M. Rosella Salvato, I.H.M.

Sister Sue Ann Steves, I.H.M.

Sister Marion Tarone, I.H.M.

50 Years

Sister Kathryn Clauss, I.H.M.

Sister Susan Hadzima, I.H.M.

Sister Dorothy Kibler, I.H.M.

Sister Ellen Maroney, I.H.M.

Sister Ann Monica Bubser, I.H.M.

SISTERS OF MERCY OF THE AMERICAS (R.S.M)

2020

75 Years

Sister Colman Krise, R.S.M.

70 Years

Sister Marie Genevieve Mannix, R.S.M.

Sister Barbara Craig, R.S.M.

60 Years

Sister Dorothy Marie Hagan, R.S.M.

Sister Eric Marie Setlock, R.S.M.

Sister Jane O’Donnell, R.S.M.

Sister Martha Hanlon, R.S.M.

2021

75 Years

Sister Bride Pollard, R.S.M.

70 Years

Sister Mary Clare Dougherty, R.S.M.

Sister Ruth Ann Fox, R.S.M.

60 Years

Sister Carol Ann Gallagher, R.S.M.

Sister Annette Marie Diebold, R.S.M.

Sister Marilyn Karas, R.S.M.

Sister Dorothy Marie Reaver, R.S.M.

Sister Marie Noel Keller, R.S.M.

Sister Jayne Pruitt, R.S.M.

Sister Sara Sweeney, R.S.M.

SISTERS OF SAINTS CYRIL AND METHODIUS (SS.C.M.)

2021

60 Years

Sister Catherine Ann Morris, SS.C.M.

CONGREGATION OF THE PASSION (C.P.)

2020

70 Years

Reverend Vincent Boney, C.P.

OBLATES OF ST. JOSEPH (O.S.J.)

2020

60 Years

Reverend Raymond Tabon, O.S.J.

25 Years

Reverend Victor Leon, O.S.J.

SOCIETY OF JESUS (S.J.)

2020

60 Years

Reverend Eugene A. Nolan, S.J.

2021

60 Years

Reverend Leonard A. Martin, S.J.

50 Years

Reverend John J. Levko, S.J.

