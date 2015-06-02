SCRANTON, PA (MAY 6, 2019) – Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will present the Bishop’s Youth Awards to 774 eighth-and-twelfth grade students representing parishes and Catholic schools throughout the Diocese of Scranton during Masses at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton on Tuesday, May 7, and Thursday, May 9.

Awards will be given out during Masses that begin at 7:00 p.m. on both Tuesday and Thursday.

Since 1996, the Bishop’s Youth Award has recognized young people of the Diocese of Scranton for their commitment to faith and service in their parishes and schools.

Nominated by their pastors, parish life coordinators, principals, directors of religious education and/or youth ministers, these young people have been described as devoted to the parish, natural servant-leaders and excellent examples to their peers and others.

The Bishop’s Youth Award recipients are young people who serve their parishes and schools as altar servers, lectors, music ministers and cantors. Many are actively involved in parish youth groups. They are integral to the life of the parish, volunteering for missionary service, guiding younger students who are preparing for Confirmation, and assisting in such activities as Vacation Bible School and summer picnics. They serve the poor in many ways and touch the lives of those around them.

The Bishop’s Youth Award was developed by the Office for Parish Life and the Office for Catholic Schools. This award is the highest recognition offered to Catholic youth of the Diocese of Scranton.

