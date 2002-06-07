SCRANTON – With arms raised and voices lifted in praise, approximately 700 people from across the country gathered at The University of Scranton Aug. 1-3, 2025, for the annual 2025 Catholic Charismatic Renewal Conference in the Diocese of Scranton.

This year’s theme, “Repent – Renew – Revive,” echoed through three days of spirited worship, stirring talks, Eucharistic adoration, and healing prayer.

Those attending this year’s event say the message was clear – no matter where you are on your faith journey, God is calling you deeper.

“God is alive. God is good and we meet God here,” Anne Marie Pierre of Brooklyn, N.Y., who has been attending for more than three decades. “It’s like going up the mountain to meet with the Lord.”

Participants came from throughout the Diocese of Scranton and beyond – New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia – as well as across the east coast.

Deborah DeRosia, a speaker from Trinidad and Tobago, encouraged attendees to embrace God’s mercy and respond to His call to relationship.

“God runs out to meet them because of His love. Therefore, they can’t stay away from Him. He wants to be reconciled. That’s why He sent His son,” she said.

The weekend was filled with testimonies and teachings designed to help Catholics grow in their relationship with Christ, especially through the power of the Holy Spirit.

Father Gus Ricciardi, the conference’s spiritual moderator, called it a “spirit-filled” experience.

“We give a lot of glory and praise. There are different speakers, witness talks and a healing service,” he explained. “It’s something people need to experience.”

The energy and love for Christ is palpable each year.

“I get so inspired and uplifted and it brings you back to the first time you came to know the Lord. It’s wonderful,” Karen Burkavage from Saint John the Evangelist Parish in Honesdale, said.

During his homily at the Closing Mass on Sunday, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, reminded the faithful of the cost – and the reward – of true discipleship.

“None of us will find a life of meaning, purpose and lasting peace if we refuse to look beyond ourselves, our own needs and our own priorities,” he said.

Reflecting on a personal encounter with a homeless man, Bishop Bambera challenged everyone to live the Gospel authentically.

“The cost of discipleship comes at a considerable price … but it is the only way in which we will find our peace.”

For many attendees, that message – of radical, self-giving love – is why they keep coming back.

“The Lord keeps reminding me of what goes on here. He won’t let me stay home. It’s really wonderful. It’s very inspirational. This has been a fantastic weekend,” Dianne Spotts, from Lansdale, explained.

Dara Dirhan, a parishioner of Saint Maria Goretti Parish in Laflin, said the conference offers exactly what many in the world are seeking: “rest and restoration in our Lord Jesus Christ.”

“It makes me feel really joyful to see other Catholics being so expressive with their faith. There’s nothing better than being able to throw our hands up with praise and worship to the Lord and sing the songs we sing together as a group,” Dirhan said.

As the weekend ended, attendees said God revived their spirit over the course of the weekend and they are returning home to share His love with the world.

“I wish every church was like this,” Audrey Branz of Berwick said.