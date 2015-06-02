SCRANTON – ‘Freedom’ was the primary focus and theme of the 2024 Catholic Charismatic Renewal Conference, held Aug. 2-4, at The University of Scranton.

Hundreds of people from all over the country filled the Byron Center each day for engaging speakers, music and prayer opportunities.

Conference organizers say they hoped attendees would recognize the freedom to live their lives in the spirit of the Lord and be free from anything that affects them – including fear, anxiety, depression or addiction.

“We want to know in our daily lives that God can conquer all of that,” Karen McLain, Coordinator of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of the Diocese of Scranton, explained.

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal is known for its active style of worship. Conference attendees not only sing, but stand, clap and raise their hands.

“The Renewal is simply Catholics who love the Lord Jesus as Lord of our lives, and we believe that the Holy Spirit is still active in our lives every day, that He still moves, that He still works, and He still speaks to us in different ways than we might hear at Mass or other liturgies,” McLain added.

This year’s speakers included Msgr. William John-Lewis, Father John Gordon, Maria Vadia, and Fausto Franco.

Vadia, founder of The Glory of God Foundation, has visited more than 30 countries, bringing a message of faith, salvation and healing.

“We need to treasure the Word of God, because the Word of God is truth, the Word of God is fire, the Word of God is a hammer, the Word of God is a mirror,” she told the crowd. “It is a sword, it is living water. The Word of God is alive and active.”

Many travelled hundreds of miles to participate in the conference.

“I love the community that is here. I love the opportunity to worship and praise the Lord with everybody,” Roni Buczynski, a parishioner of Saint Paul VI Parish in Connecticut, said. “It fills your heart with joy to praise the Lord and it just lifts you up to another place and takes you out of the everyday. It’s a little taste of heaven on earth.”

“I look forward to this conference every year. I’ve been coming since 1990 and I get my spirit so rejuvenated here,” Robert Lauricella, a parishioner of Saint Mary Parish in Maryland, added.