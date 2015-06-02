HAZLETON – Despite a storm on Jan. 19 that dropped several inches of snow in the Hazleton area, roughly 900 people gathered to celebrate a special Mass in honor of the Feast of Our Lady of Altagracia.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, served as principal celebrant of the Mass, which was held in the gymnasium of Holy Family Academy to accommodate the large crowd.

“We’re a joyful people and it shows,” parishioner Rafael Perez of Annunciation Parish, explained. “This is what brings us together … It is our faith that makes us one. That is what we celebrate.”

Three parishes that regularly hold Spanish Masses – Annunciation Parish in Hazleton; Queen of Heaven Parish in Hazleton; and Holy Name of Jesus Parish in West Hazleton – work together to plan all aspects of the liturgy.

“This is a great day,” parishioner Eugenio Sosa of Queen of Heaven Parish, said. “It is a great tradition. It is a great celebration around the world, and as you can see in Hazleton, it’s a big celebration.”

Our Lady of Altagracia is the patroness of the Dominican Republic. Under that title, the Blessed Virgin Mary continues to be revered by people of Dominican heritage in the United States.

The feast of Our Lady of Altagracia (which is Jan. 21 each year) derives from a popular image of Mary painted in the 16th century which shows a woman’s image in front of her child, and behind her is Joseph, as it is written in Revelation 12:5.