SCRANTON – In a significant step to provide lasting financial support for Diocesan ministries, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, has announced the inaugural officers of the newly established Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton.

The executive committee appointments set the stage to help build endowment funds to secure long-term funding for Diocesan religious, educational, and charitable ministries.

The Catholic Foundation, announced publicly in March 2024, will work with donors to contribute cash donations, estate gifts, IRA contributions, and gifts to endowment funds that will provide long-term support for the work of the Catholic Church in our 11-county Diocese.

Bishop Bambera, who has been a driving force behind the Foundation’s creation, emphasized the importance of selecting the first Foundation officers.

“Appointing the first Foundation board members is more than just a formality; it is a pivotal moment for laying the groundwork for the Foundation’s success,” Bishop Bambera said. “The diverse backgrounds and collective expertise of all of these individuals will be instrumental in guiding our efforts and ensuring that we remain true to our mission of fostering faith and charity.”

The Foundation’s first executive officers serving on the Executive/Nominating Committee of the Catholic Foundation Board are:

Chairperson: Christopher DiMattio, Senior Vice President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, and a parishioner of Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, Moscow.

Vice Chairperson: Richard Mutchler, President, BioSpectra, Inc., and a parishioner of Saint Luke Parish, Stroudsburg.

Secretary: Bryan J. Frantz, DMD, MS, Owner, Perio Health & Dental Implants, and a parishioner of Cathedral of Saint Peter Parish, Scranton.

Treasurer: Nancy J. Marr, Founder/President Emerita, Marr Development Companies, and a parishioner of Resurrection Parish, Muncy.

In addition to these key positions, James Bebla, executive director of the Catholic Foundation, has announced the formation of two committees to address specific areas of need and opportunity within the community.

Development/Stewardship Committee : Chaired by Attorney Jonathan Spohrer, this committee is responsible for developing and recommending fundraising strategies and will assist in fundraising efforts for the initial major gifts campaign. The committee will also assist in developing gift and donor agreement templates and policies. Other committee members include: Marianne Chester, Paula Minichello, and Mark J. Sobeck.

: Chaired by Attorney Jonathan Spohrer, this committee is responsible for developing and recommending fundraising strategies and will assist in fundraising efforts for the initial major gifts campaign. The committee will also assist in developing gift and donor agreement templates and policies. Other committee members include: Marianne Chester, Paula Minichello, and Mark J. Sobeck. Finance/Investment Committee: Chaired by Ralph H. Meyer, this committee will review investment policies, guidelines and performance and oversee management of the investment portfolio, financial reports, and audits, and make recommendations to the Board of Directors regarding investment, financial and distribution policies and guidelines. Other committee members include: Michael W. Cavage, John Graham, and Kathleen Lambert.

Those individuals appointed to the Foundation’s Executive Committee are looking forward to serving the community with integrity and purpose.

“God has provided so many gifts throughout our lives and this Foundation provides an opportunity to share those gifts so that Catholic programs in the Diocese of Scranton will continue for generations,” Chris DiMattio, chairperson, said.

“I am looking forward to serving, with the team Bishop Bambera has assembled, to build a system that can provide support to these critical areas of ministry to our Diocese through future generations,” Richard Mutchler, vice chairperson, added. “I am proud to be a part of the first generation of the Board of Directors and I look forward to promoting the excellent opportunities, available to every member of the Diocese, by responding to God’s call to tithe by supporting this critical mission.”

“The creation of the Catholic Foundation truly marks a transformational moment for the Diocese. The Foundation will ensure the future financial stability of educational, spiritual, and service ministries, thus fulfilling the mission of the Diocese,” Dr. Bryan Frantz added. “I am truly honored to serve as an officer on the Foundation Board. It’s a privilege to work with the Bishop and experience his leadership and vision. It’s also wonderful to work with fellow board members from across the Diocese. These are truly committed individuals who are dedicated to ensuring the success of this critical initiative.”

“Being asked to take a leadership role for the new Foundation resulted in an easy answer – of course! Being given the opportunity to use my past career and volunteer experience in a new role as board treasurer, in service to the Diocese and the Foundation’s mission, is humbling,” Nancy J. Marr stated. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the Foundation during its formative years, working with Bishop Bambera and the rest of the board. There is so much potential to make a difference!”

For more information on the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton, visit catholicfoundationscranton.org, or contact James Bebla, Executive Director, at (570) 207-2212 or JBebla@catholicfoundationscranton.org.