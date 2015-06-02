The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will celebrate a Pontifical Mass in Spanish on Saturday, Sept. 25 in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Mass will begin at 6:30 p.m. and take place at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. All are invited to attend.

The Mass will joyfully celebrate the cultural richness and special gifts that Hispanics bring to the life of the Church in the Diocese of Scranton.

Each year, the United States observes Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15. Hispanic

Heritage Month is a national celebration to honor the history, culture and influence of past generations who came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

The observation of Hispanic Heritage Month began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President

Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period. It was enacted into law on Aug. 17, 1988.