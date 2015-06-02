Queen of Heaven Parish, 750 North Vine Street, Hazleton, will be the location for the Diocese of Scranton’s annual World Day of Prayer for Vocations Mass on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will be the principal celebrant for the 5:30 p.m. liturgy.

The purpose of World Day of Prayer for Vocations is to publicly fulfill the Lord’s instruction to, “Pray the Lord of the harvest to send laborers into his harvest” (Mt 9:38; Lk 10:2).

While those in attendance will pray for all those discerning and living out their vocation, on this weekend the Church concentrates its attention on vocations to the ordained ministries (priesthood and diaconate), consecrated life in all its forms (male and female religious life, societies of apostolic life, consecrated virginity), secular institutes in their diversity of services and membership, and to the missionary life.

This year, 2023, marks the 60th anniversary of the World Day of Prayer for Vocations.

Every parish in the Diocese of Scranton will be celebrating World Day of Prayer for Vocations at their weekend Masses on April 29/30.

May Christ the Good Shepherd guide and protect us as we respond to our vocations in total surrender to Him!