VATICAN CITY (CNS) – The tenacious hope of people of faith, believing in a better tomorrow, keeps God’s plan of salvation alive in the world, Pope Leo XIV said.

They keep hope alive even though today, just like in the past, there are other kinds of plans unfolding, he said during an evening prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica Dec. 31.

They include plans “aimed at conquering markets, territories and zones of influence. Weaponized strategies, cloaked in hypocritical speeches, ideological proclamations and false religious motives,” he said.

The pope, accompanied by dozens of cardinals and bishops, and thousands of visitors in the basilica, prayed vespers and then sang the “Te Deum” (“We praise you, O God”) in thanksgiving for the blessings of the past year.

The prayer service was held less than a week before the official close of the Holy Year 2025, which was inaugurated by Pope Francis when he opened the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica during Christmas Eve Mass in 2024. Pope Leo was scheduled to close the door Jan. 6, the feast of the Epiphany, thereby officially marking the end of the Holy Year.

“Let us thank God for the gift of the Jubilee, which has been a great sign of (God’s) plan of hope for humanity and the world,” Pope Leo said in his homily.

In this plan, God has “reserved a special place for this city of Rome,” he said. “Not because of its glories, not because of its power, but because Peter and Paul and so many other martyrs shed their blood here for Christ.”

“That is why Rome is the city of the Jubilee,” he told the congregation, which included Rome’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, who was seated in the front row.

The birth of the Son of God “suggests a plan, a great plan for human history,” the pope said, which will “sum up all things in Christ, in heaven and on earth.”

“Sisters, brothers, today we feel the need for a wise, benevolent, merciful plan,” he said. “May it be a free and liberating, peaceful, faithful plan, like the one the Virgin Mary proclaimed in her canticle of praise: ‘His mercy is from age to age to those who fear him.'”

“The Holy Mother of God, the smallest and highest among creatures, sees things through the eyes of God: she sees that with the might of his arm, the Most High disperses the plots of the arrogant, overthrows the powerful from their thrones and raises up the lowly, fills the hands of the hungry with good things and empties those of the rich,” he said.

“God loves to hope with the heart of the least” and the meek, he said, “and he does so by involving them in his plan of salvation.”

“The more beautiful the plan, the greater the hope,” he said. “And indeed, the world goes on like this, driven by the hope of so many simple people, unknown but not to God, who, despite everything, believe in a better tomorrow, because they know that the future is in the hands of the One who offers them the greatest hope.”

After the service, Pope Leo visited the Vatican Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square and prayed at the creche while the band of the Swiss Guard played Christmas carols. He then greeted the faithful gathered there, exchanging small talk and wishing people a happy new year.