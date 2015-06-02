FRESH START

Benefits the Women’s Resource Center

September 8, 2019

2pm – 4pm

Blessed Sacrament Parish

215 Rebecca St.

Throop, PA

The Women’s Resource Center provides comprehensive services for female and male victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties. Services include a crisis hotline, crisis counseling, emergency shelter, safe housing, legal services, support services, community education, and advocacy.

This benefit is hosted by the Social Concerns Committee of Blessed Sacrament and Holy Cross Parishes. Admission is $20.00 or a comparable gift from the wish list. There will be a buffet offered consisting of Salad, Roll, Pasta, Meatballs, Broccoli Bacon Salad, Fresh Fruit Tray, Dessert, Coffee, and Water. There will also be a Basket

Raffle and a 50/50 Raffle. Please RSVP by August 30, 2019 to 570-489-5125.

WOMEN’S RESOURCE CENTER WISH LIST

Gift Cards for Groceries, Gas Cards, Colts Bus Passes, Phone Cards, Gift Cards for Car Repair, Retail Gift Cards, New Car Seats, Children’s Pajamas, New Women’s Socks, New Women’s Underwear, Women’s Pajamas, Hair Care Products for Women of Color,Journals/Notebooks, Pocket Calendars, Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Wash, Tampons, Pads, Hairbrushes/Combs, New Hair Dryers, New Towels, New Washcloths, New Bed Sheets & Pillowcases, Cookware-Pots & Pans, Utensils and Silverware, Plates, Cups, Bowls, Backpacks for Boys & Girls, School Supplies, Flash Drives, New Small Household Appliances, Laundry Detergent, Laundry Baskets, Dry and/or Canned Pet Food (Smaller Bags), and Cat Litter.