ROME (CNS) – While pilgrimages to the Holy Land have been few and far between in the past 18 months, hundreds of Franciscan friars celebrate Mass at the sites associated with the life of Jesus each day and continue to support the local Christian populations.

The worldwide Good Friday collection for the Holy Land “is the principal source of financing” for the ministry of the Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land, the friars said in a statement April 7.

Since Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023 and Israel began its retaliation, particularly in Gaza, there are few visitors and pilgrims, they said. But “the shrines have remained open,” and the friars continue to take care of and minister in the holy places, including the Basilica of the Visitation in Nazareth, the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem.

The Custody of the Holy Land includes 270 Franciscan priests and brothers from more than 30 countries. They safeguard and offer the sacraments in 55 shrines associated with the life, death and resurrection of Jesus, as well as in 22 other parishes.

The custody also operates six hostels for pilgrims and five homes for the aged and for orphans. It runs 15 schools with 12,000 students. They employ some 1,100 local Christians and have about 630 apartments for low-income families.

The Franciscan friars belonging to the custody also minister in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus.

In Syria, the press release said, the friars distribute food and medicines to the neediest victims of the long-running civil conflict.

The Good Friday collection is scheduled for April 18 in parishes around the world.