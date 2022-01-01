SCRANTON – For the second consecutive year, a lay organization of faithful Catholics has named the Diocese of Scranton as being one of the most financially transparent dioceses in the United States.

For six years, Voice of the Faithful has reviewed all U.S. Catholic dioceses’ online financial transparency. The group’s 2022 report identifies the Diocese of Scranton as one of only five dioceses to receive an overall score of 100% in regards to transparency. This year’s other top-scoring dioceses include Charleston, Lexington, Orlando and Rochester.

The Diocese of Scranton also received an overall score of 100% for financial transparency in 2021.

The Voice of the Faithful’s sixth annual review of all dioceses was conducted between June 1 and Aug. 31 by three independent reviewers and their report, “Measuring and Ranking Diocesan Online Financial Transparency: 2022 Report,” was released on Nov. 28, 2022.

In addition to receiving a perfect score in the report, the Diocese of Scranton and its website was highlighted as having one of the best finance pages. The report indicates the Diocese of Scranton’s finance page stands out from others with “key financial information easily accessible.”

“I am happy to report for the second year that the Diocese of Scranton is being recognized for its commitment to financial transparency,” the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Diocese of Scranton, said. “Each one of us is a steward of the resources given to us by God and we all share in the mission of making sure they are used responsibly. By having easy access to financial reports, policies and procedures, every parishioner can see that the money donated to the diocese goes exactly where it is intended.”

Voice of the Faithful scores dioceses’ financial transparency practices on a scale from zero to 100. The organization awards each diocese points for publishing a variety of financial documents, including audited financial reports, information about the diocese’s cathedraticum (tax collected from individual parishes) and a current list of members on the diocesan finance council.

Information on the Diocese of Scranton’s financial policies and guidelines, audited financial reports and finance council members can be found at dioceseofscranton.org/directory/offices/financial-services.

The Voice of the Faithful’s 2022 report shows that overall, diocesan online financial transparency scores increased from 69% in 2021 to 70% in 2022.

Voice of the Faithful 2022 reviewers concluded that, “Although significant progress in financial transparency has been achieved in the last decade, and in particular during the last three years, members of the Church in the U.S. must be vigilant if they wish to prevent financial mismanagement and abuse.”