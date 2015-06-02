DUNMORE – FNCB Bank, based locally since 1910, has allocated $85,000 through the Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program to the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation. This donation aims to facilitate tuition assistance for students enrolled in pre-school, elementary, and high school programs throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.

The Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation annually extends tuition awards to over 1,000 families, a substantial portion of which is funded by contributions from FNCB Bank.

“This donation underscores FNCB Bank’s commitment to supporting education and the local community,” Gerard Champi, FNCB Bank President & CEO, said. “Our contribution aligns with the Diocese of Scranton’s objectives, and we are pleased to assist in providing educational opportunities to many deserving students across northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Since participating in the EITC initiative in 2010, FNCB has contributed over $3,000,000 to local educational and scholarship organizations, underlining the bank’s sustained commitment to fostering educational opportunities in the region.

FNCB Bank’s commitment to the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation is part of its broader Community Caring initiative that extends beyond financial contributions, encompassing volunteerism, donations, and outreach programs.