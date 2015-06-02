An overcast sky eased seamlessly into sunshine as sixteen area children received the Sacrament of Holy Communion for the first time at St. Patrick’s in Milford.

Parents, grandparents and guardians joined together in prayer, song and celebration on this very special day in their children’s young lives.

In his homily, Rev. Joseph Manarchuck, Pastor, invited the children to cultivate their friendship with Jesus, present in the Eucharist, and always there for them.

Catechist Mary Caraballo, who prepared the children for the reception of the sacrament over several months, was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Jack Young, one of the new communicants.

Receiving First Holy Communion were: Amber Be’en Rojas, Megan Be’en Rojas, Cristian Ciralli, Selena Dolan, Georgia Ganska, Peyton Gili, Mia Harsch, Mason Kraemer, Dominic Lake, Annabella Marshall, Mackenzie McDonagh, Alexis Nickolich, Audrianna O’Connell, Lorenzo Sposito, Allison Sutton and Jack Young.