MARCH 13, 2019

Fidelity Bank recently made a gift of $120,000 to the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation for tuition assistance for Catholic School families in the Diocese. This donation is part of the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.

Fidelity Bank has supported the Diocesan Catholic Schools need-based tuition assistance program through the State’s tax credit program since 2002.

“The Diocese is very grateful to Fidelity Bank for their continued generous support. This commitment makes a difference in the lives of so many families who choose to send their children to one of our Catholic schools,” said Jim Bebla, Diocesan Secretary for Development.

