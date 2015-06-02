Passionist Father Lee Havey, C.P., will be the homilist for a two night Lenten Mission to be offered at Saint Mary of the Lake Church, 1872 Dalton Road, Lake Winola, on Tuesday, March 31, and Wednesday, April 1. Father Havey conducts parish missions, Eucharistic devotions, novenas, and retreats throughout the country while residing in the Passionist Community located at St. Ann’s Monastery, Scranton, PA.

“Discovering Holiness in the Stories of Life” has been chosen as the theme for the mission. According to Father Patrick Albert, pastor of Saint Mary of the Lake, “We are hoping that this Mission will provide all people of faith with the opportunity to add to their Lenten journey through worship, prayer, and service.” Each evening will include a vespers service, the mission message, and benediction.

In addition, Tuesday, March 31 will be “Reconciliation Night”, with confessions offered from 6:00 PM to 6:45 PM, and the Mission Service at 7:00 PM. Wednesday’s schedule will include Eucharistic Adoration from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and the Mission service at 7:00PM. Wednesday’s service will also be “Ministry Night”. A special invitation is extended to all who contribute to the life of their church through involvement in any ministry.

An additional component of the Wednesday service will be the collection of nonperishable food items for the Lower Wyoming County Food Pantry and St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen. Each participant is asked to bring an item which will be donated. According to Mary Lou Franko, chair of the Service Committee at Saint Mary’s, “We have recently doubled the hours of operation of the Food Pantry because of the need”.

All people of faith from throughout the area invited to join the parishioners of Saint Mary’s for the mission. For more information, see www.nativitystmary.org or call 570 – 836 – 3275.